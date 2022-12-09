Clonakilty win over Tralee would see five Cork schools in Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-finals

IS there anything to draw from Cork schools outnumbering their Kerry equivalent in the quarter-finals of the Corn Uí Mhuirí after Christmas?

At the moment there are four Cork sides in the last eight of the Munster Post-Primary Schools SFC, group winners St Francis College, Rochestown, and Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh and runners-up Hamilton High School, Bandon, and Skibbereen Community School.

Kerry are represented by St Brendan’s, Killarney, their lone group winners to date, and Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee, who finished behind the Sem in Group 3, with the final two placings to be filled on Monday, when Clonakilty Community College meet Tralee CBS in the last Group 1 encounter and St Flannan’s College, Ennis, awaiting with interest on the outcome.

At best Cork could have five quarter-finalists, Kerry just two and Clare represented by renowned hurling nursery, St Flannan’s.

Skibbereen Community School's Shane Carey hand-passing the ball clear of Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne's Cian Ó Cinnéide in the Corn Uí Mhuirí at Banteer. Picture: Denis Minihane.

The permutations are quite simple, Clon must win to join the other pair on four points and in that scenario scoring difference comes into the equation.

St Flannan’s top the section because of their better scoring difference, +6 compared to +4 for Tralee CBS while Clon’s +15 gives them a clear advantage, but only if successful.

Cork schools have performed well in the Corn Uí Mhuirí and Dr Harty Cup in hurling with Midleton CBS, St Colman’s, Fermoy, and CBC reaching the last eight.

Re-arranged games on Wednesday helped fill in some of the blanks in football, Skibb’s 2-12 to 1-13 victory over Pobalscoil Chorcha Dhuibhne following on from their defeat by Roco in their previous outing, having started with a win over Pobalscoil Rathmore.

And in the Kerry-dominated Group 3, St Brendan’s completed a 100% record with a resounding victory over under-strength Colaiste Choilm, Ballincollig, while Mounthawk’s 2-16 to 0-12 success against Coláiste na Sceilge, helped prolong their season.

The draw will consist of four group winners, Roco, Spioraid Naoimh and the Sem so far, in one pot and the runners-up, Skibb, the Hammies and Mounthawk in the other.

St Flannan’s were very impressive against Clon in Ballyagran, coming from 0-7 to 0-3 down at the interval to outscore their opponents by 3-5 to 0-4 on the resumption to give them a great chance of contesting the play-offs.

They ran Tralee very close, losing by just a couple of points, and their goal threat became apparent in their 4-10 haul in defeating Rathmore.

STRONG

Physically, they’re as big and strong as any and have clearly been well coached in coming to terms when not having possession and protecting their goal with numbers, while they’ve a facility to open up defences at the other end.

It’s interesting to note their management team and the inclusion of former Clare midfielder Gary Brennan among their ranks.

It was also interesting to see and hear a famous face in the handful of spectators at the game, long-serving Banner boss Colm Collins, no doubt, impressed by what he was watching.

Clon must travel again on Monday, just like the almost five-hour round trip from west Cork while St Flannan’s were just an hour away.

At least, Clon still have their destiny in their own grasp.