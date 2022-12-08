Thu, 08 Dec, 2022 - 19:06

Your guide to Cork's hurling and football league fixtures for 2023

Action commences on January 29 and the league will feature high-profile games in Páirc Uí Chaoimh against the Dublin footballers and Limerick hurlers
Your guide to Cork's hurling and football league fixtures for 2023

Seamus Harnedy celebrates a goal in a Cork hurling A versus B game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Eamonn Murphy

THE GAA have confirmed the master fixture list for 2023, with the Cork footballers out first when they host Meath on January 29.

That clash throws in at 1.30pm in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, while the hurlers open their campaign under new manager Pat Ryan the following weekend, a Saturday night floodlit showdown with All-Ireland champions Limerick. The Páirc will be packed for that encounter at 7.30pm.

Douglas' Shane Kingston breaks past Blackrock's Stephen Murphy. He'll be hoping to bring his club form into the 2023 inter-county campaign. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Douglas' Shane Kingston breaks past Blackrock's Stephen Murphy. He'll be hoping to bring his club form into the 2023 inter-county campaign. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The other standout Allianz league fixture is when the Dubs land on Leeside on Sunday, February 19. It'll be the first time the Dublin take on the Cork footballers in the Páirc since 2012 when the Rebels were 1-12 to 0-12 victors. The last league meeting was six years ago, with Cork residing in the second tier since.

Dublin suffered a surprise relegation earlier this year but are raging favourites to win Division 2 and use it as a springboard for an assault on Kerry's All-Ireland crown. Cork struggled in the 2022 league before they snatched a win against Offaly in the last game to avoid the drop to Division 3. 

John Cleary, who took over from Keith Ricken last spring, has a three-year term to get Cork competing for trophies again with former Galway manager Kevin Walsh an interesting recent addition to his backroom as coach. Division 2 will be extremely tricky though, with Kildare and Derry in the mix along with Dublin and Meath. Cleary's charges are away to Clare in Ennis on March 5, always a tough tie, and making the most of having four of their seven matches at home is criticial to staying in Division 2 and guaranteeing a place in the expanded All-Ireland series.

The Munster finalists are also assured of a spot and the Rebels face Clare and Limerick to set up what would likely be a provincial final clash with Kerry in Killarney on Sunday, May 7. 

Cork footballer Steven Sherlock models the new kit.
Cork footballer Steven Sherlock models the new kit.

The league finals in both codes are pencillled in for April 1-2.

Like last year, the round-robin provincial hurling action commences in late April, with the Munster and Leinster finals on Sunday, June 11.

The inter-county season runs a week longer in 2023, All-Ireland hurling final on July 23 and the football on July 30.

Preseason for the footballers starts with a home game against Kerry on January 4 and away to Clare on January 14, though the dates are subject to change if the counties agree. The group winners are through to the McGrath Cup final on Wednesday, January 18.

CORK LEAGUE FIXTURES

FOOTBALL

Home to Meath, Sunday, January 29, 1.30pm;

Away to Kildare, Sunday, February 5, 2pm; 

Home to Dublin, Sunday, February 19, 3.45pm;

Home to Limerick, Sunday, February 26, 3.45pm; 

Away to Clare, Sunday, March 5, 2pm; 

Away to Louth, Sunday, March 19, 1pm;

Home to Derry, Sunday, March 26, 2pm.

HURLING

Home to Limerick, Saturday, February 4, 7.30pm;

Away to Galway, Sunday, February 12, 2pm;

Home to Westmeath, Sunday, February 26, 1.45pm; 

Home to Wexford, Sunday, March 12, 3.45pm;

Away to Clare, Sunday, March 19, 1.45pm.

More in this section

Serbia v Switzerland - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Group G - Stadium 974 The Longshot: Swiss missing out might not be such a bad thing
UCC and Maynooth bid for Freshers A Football League title at the 'Dyke UCC and Maynooth bid for Freshers A Football League title at the 'Dyke
Poland v Argentina: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 The Longshot: Fair play works out well for Alexis and almost saves Poland
cork gaa
<p> Cathal Hallahan, Douglas, catches the ball with Chris O'Keeffe and Donnacha Reddington, prepared for a loose ball, with Conor Meeney, Na Piarsaigh, in this year's P1 Minor Hurling Championship. Picture: Jim Coughlan.</p>

'There is no doubt that at club and county level should be returned to U18 with full decoupling'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A trail-blazing set of wheels that marries style and safety A trail-blazing set of wheels that marries style and safety
It takes a team of over 200 employees to help make Christmas happen in Skibbereen It takes a team of over 200 employees to help make Christmas happen in Skibbereen
Ham it up this festive season Ham it up this festive season

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more