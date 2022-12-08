Your guide to Cork's hurling and football league fixtures for 2023

THE GAA have confirmed the master fixture list for 2023, with the Cork footballers out first when they host Meath on January 29.

That clash throws in at 1.30pm in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, while the hurlers open their campaign under new manager Pat Ryan the following weekend, a Saturday night floodlit showdown with All-Ireland champions Limerick. The Páirc will be packed for that encounter at 7.30pm.

Douglas' Shane Kingston breaks past Blackrock's Stephen Murphy. He'll be hoping to bring his club form into the 2023 inter-county campaign. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The other standout Allianz league fixture is when the Dubs land on Leeside on Sunday, February 19. It'll be the first time the Dublin take on the Cork footballers in the Páirc since 2012 when the Rebels were 1-12 to 0-12 victors. The last league meeting was six years ago, with Cork residing in the second tier since.

Dublin suffered a surprise relegation earlier this year but are raging favourites to win Division 2 and use it as a springboard for an assault on Kerry's All-Ireland crown. Cork struggled in the 2022 league before they snatched a win against Offaly in the last game to avoid the drop to Division 3.

John Cleary, who took over from Keith Ricken last spring, has a three-year term to get Cork competing for trophies again with former Galway manager Kevin Walsh an interesting recent addition to his backroom as coach. Division 2 will be extremely tricky though, with Kildare and Derry in the mix along with Dublin and Meath. Cleary's charges are away to Clare in Ennis on March 5, always a tough tie, and making the most of having four of their seven matches at home is criticial to staying in Division 2 and guaranteeing a place in the expanded All-Ireland series.

The Munster finalists are also assured of a spot and the Rebels face Clare and Limerick to set up what would likely be a provincial final clash with Kerry in Killarney on Sunday, May 7.

Cork footballer Steven Sherlock models the new kit.

The league finals in both codes are pencillled in for April 1-2.

Like last year, the round-robin provincial hurling action commences in late April, with the Munster and Leinster finals on Sunday, June 11.

The inter-county season runs a week longer in 2023, All-Ireland hurling final on July 23 and the football on July 30.

Preseason for the footballers starts with a home game against Kerry on January 4 and away to Clare on January 14, though the dates are subject to change if the counties agree. The group winners are through to the McGrath Cup final on Wednesday, January 18.

CORK LEAGUE FIXTURES

FOOTBALL

Home to Meath, Sunday, January 29, 1.30pm;

Away to Kildare, Sunday, February 5, 2pm;

Home to Dublin, Sunday, February 19, 3.45pm;

Home to Limerick, Sunday, February 26, 3.45pm;

Away to Clare, Sunday, March 5, 2pm;

Away to Louth, Sunday, March 19, 1pm;

Home to Derry, Sunday, March 26, 2pm.

HURLING

Home to Limerick, Saturday, February 4, 7.30pm;

Away to Galway, Sunday, February 12, 2pm;

Home to Westmeath, Sunday, February 26, 1.45pm;

Home to Wexford, Sunday, March 12, 3.45pm;

Away to Clare, Sunday, March 19, 1.45pm.