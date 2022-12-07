Wed, 07 Dec, 2022 - 17:48

Corn Uí Mhuirí: Skibbereen see off Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne to reach quarter-final

Luke Shorten and Brian O'Driscoll hit the net for the West Cork school against the Kerry powerhouse
Skibbereen Community School's Brian O'Driscoll celebrates scoring a goal. Picture Denis Minihane.

Pat Ryan

Skibbereen Community School 2-12 Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne 1-13.

SKIBBEREEN had a close win over Kerry powerhouse Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne to seal a place in the Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-final at Banteer.

Goals from Liam Shorten, who hit 1-5 from play, and Brian O'Driscoll were crucial, while Joe Bohane, Shane Carey, Tomás Ó Donobháin and Niall Daly also shone for the West Cork school.

Exchanges were close all through with very little separating two evenly matched sides but Skibbereen hit the front when Shane O'Connell placed Niall Daly for a point. Further pressure saw O'Driscoll place impressive Shorten who scored. 

Cian MacGearailt nailed a free and they were level at 0-4 apiece when Conor Corduff pounced on a kick-out. 

The Dingle side hit the front with a MacGearailt free before fine work by Frank Hurley led to a goal by O'Driscoll. Dingle replied with a goal of their own and were ahead at the break, 1-7 to 1-6.

On the changeover, both sides exchanged two points apiece. 

In the 39th minute, Cian Ó Cinneide edged Dingle 1-10 to 1-8 clear. 

A Daly free and an O'Neill tied up the game and it was deadlocked at 1-11 each entering the final quarter. 

The defining score came in the 49th minute when O'Driscoll and O'Neill combined for Shorten's goal. Dingle missed a few frees before Shorten split the posts after Daly and Carey sent him clear. 

Dingle pressed very hard in the last five minutes. A draw would see them progress. Skibbereen's defence held firm while Dingle had just two late points by Cian Ó Cinneide and Cian MacGearailt. 

Time ran out and Skibb advanced.

Skibbereen Community School's Shane Carey hand-passing the ball clear of Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne's Cian Ó Cinnéide in the Corn Uí Mhuirí at Banteer. Picture: Denis Minihane.
Skibbereen Community School's Shane Carey hand-passing the ball clear of Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne's Cian Ó Cinnéide in the Corn Uí Mhuirí at Banteer. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Scorers for Skibbereen Community School: L Shorten 1-5, N Daly 0-5 (0-3 f), B O’Driscoll 1-0, J O’Neill, K O’Driscoll 0-1 each.

Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne: C Ó Cinnéide 0-5 (0-1 f), C MacGearailt 0-4 (0-3 f), P MacGearailt 0-3 (0-1 m), C Ó Gealbháin 1-0, C Cordubh 0-1.

SKIBBEREEN: S O’Shea (Ilen Rovers); H O’Donovan (Clann nan Gael), J Bohane (Castlehaven), M Keating (O’Donovan Rossa); S O’Connell (Castlehaven), S Carey (Ilen Rovers), D Hourihane (O’Donovan Rossa); T Ó Donnabháin (Clonakilty), F Hurley (O’Donovan Rossa); K O’Driscoll (Ilen Rovers), N Daly (O’Donovan Rossa), B O’Driscoll (O’Donovan Rossa); L Shorten (Tadhg MacCárthaigh), J O’Neill (Castlehaven), D Cleary (Castlehaven).

Subs: D O’Donovan (Castlehaven) for Keating (h-t), L Murray (Tadhg MacCárthaigh) for Cleary (54).

POBALSCOIL CHORCA DHUIBHNE: J de hÓra (Dingle); C Ó Fearghail (An Ghaeltacht), J Ó Néill (Castlegregory), JJ Mac Liam (An Ghaeltacht); T Ó Cathail (Dingle), S Ó Cuinn (An Ghaeltacht), P Ó Riain (Dingle); C Ó Gealbháin (Lispole), S Ó Conchúir (Lispole); C Ó Dufaigh (An Ghaeltacht), C Ó Cinnéide (Lispole), C MacGearailt (An Ghaeltacht); P MacGearailt (Castlegregory), A Ó Beaglaoích (An Ghaeltacht), C Cordubh (An Ghaeltacht).

Sub: P Ó Mainnín (Lispole) for Ó Cathail (h-t).

Referee: D Hickey.

