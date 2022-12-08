Bríd Stack on the game of her life: Cork peaked to beat Mayo in 2007

Cork 2-11 Mayo 2-6, All-Ireland final, Croke Park, September 23, 2007

I feel incredibly lucky to have been able to return to the Greater Sydney Giants after suffering a horrific neck injury during my debut in early 2020.

My doctor reaffirmed how lucky I was not to have suffered a life-changing injury, let alone getting to play sport again in the near future.

I was very fortunate to have made a full recovery and, once the season finished up, I stayed on with the Giants’ coaches and remaining players to keep my skills sharp.

That was to prove to myself that all the hard work I had put in was not in vain, especially after my husband Cárthach and young son Cárthach Óg made the decision to move to Australia.

A second contract came about, and I honestly wasn’t expecting it. I nearly took the hand off the Giants’ Alan McConnell when he handed it to me. I was 90% in, but had to go home and weigh things up with my family first.

My mother and father got an all-merciful shock when I sustained that neck injury. It was a story they definitely didn’t want to get from the other side of the world. But when you are inside that professional AFL environment, you are fully invested and absolutely love it. It is so addictive.

Going back a second time, I knew the Giants team and the personnel and environment inside out. I knew how to monitor my fuelling before games. I would have an Australian phone number!

Having all those small things set up made going back a second time that bit easier. Australia is a wonderful place to be a female sports person. The country has fantastic amenities too which is important for a young family like ours.

It took me a long time to ask myself about getting lucky twice. I knew from watching the matches and being involved in the training sessions that I was still well up for the challenge and capable of doing it.

So, we made the decision to go back for another year. It wasn’t ideal timing with Sydney in lockdown because of Covid.

That meant the 2022 season was pushed back until after Christmas.

READY

We were never so ready for a game in all our lives as that day against Mayo in the 2007 All-Ireland final.

It felt like everyone in the Cork team peaked at the right time. Everything just lined up for us.

Mayo’s Cora Staunton had already scored 3-44 heading into the final. I had been playing well enough at centre-back, but Rena Buckley was an outstanding marker... so I wasn’t sure I’d be asked to look after Cora.

I was ready to do whatever job I was asked. I liked knowing where I stood before a game and being able to prepare properly.

Cork manager Mary Collins would have known that about me too. Cora was shooting the lights out all season but whoever was going to pick her up would be surrounded by a massive unit in the Cork defence anyway.

Our defence was becoming a lot steadier as the six starting spots were pretty much nailed down. We had huge trust in one another.

We knew how the other players played, almost instinctively. We knew each other inside out having played together at underage inter-county as well.

Mary said it to Éamonn Ryan the night before the All-Ireland, that he needed to go and find me and tell me what was happening. It was late enough in the evening and we had finished our meal, and were relaxing after a lovely mass.

Myself and Angela Walsh were rooming together, and lashing on the fake tan. Next thing there was a knock at our room door. It was gone 10pm, but there was Éamonn, standing at the door.

All he said was, ‘Right, you are marking Cora tomorrow!’ We were standing at the door looking at each other. ‘Yeah, no bother!’

‘Go away to sleep!’ Éamonn said, and I closed the door.

That was it. I slept a bit sounder that night. There were no more ifs or buts.

I was given the job of marking Cora and needed to prepare to do that to the best of my ability on behalf of my teammates.

Thankfully, we worked closely as a defensive unit the next day and things worked out for the best.

