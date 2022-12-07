Business League round-up: James Kelleher delivers for Crookstown

SCS Crookstown United 1 Trend Micro 0

NOT for the first time this season, the prowess of James Kelleher proved decisive in front of goal, this time against Trend Micro at Crookstown last Sunday afternoon in the Sports Gear Direct First Division league.

On a heavy surface, the striker flicked in David O’Halloran’s cross in the 70th minute to decide the contest.

Arc Rovers 3 Cork Hospitals 2

Arc Rovers continue to lead the way despite being pushed to the pin of their collar in the second 45 by a tenacious Hospitals’ eleven who were without some of their key regulars.

After Brian Kelly opened the scoring for Rovers, Jamie O’Neill equalized for the visitors on the stroke of half-time. Ian Leahy put the hosts in front for the second time only for Oisin Brady to draw Hospitals level by the 65th minute. Dean Cummins popped up to coolly finish into the bottom corner for what would prove to be the winner.

Cummins, Liam Power and Stephen O’Connell impressed for the winners with Abukar Abdikarim and Tadhg Whelan best for the Hospitals.

Jason O’Neill Electrical 2 HBC Redemption Rovers 0

The hosts were forced to make a double substation early on following a nasty clash of heads before Bernard Power scored on the double in quick succession midway through the second half.

Rovers were well in the contest until the second goal with Alex Dineen, Aaron Hosford and Adam Sorenson competing well throughout.

The win was welcomed by JONE who had lost ground in recent weeks following a run of indifferent form. Conor Corrigan and Dean Geaney were their best performers on the day.

Longboats 2 Telus International 1

Title-chasing Longboats made it seven wins out of nine to stay within touching distance of leaders Arc Rovs. Despite missing a penalty, goals from Sean Nagle and the in-form Louis Kendellen were enough to overcome a competitive Telus, 2-1 at Crosshaven.

The Glue Pot Passage 1 Cork Council 2

Kieran O’Regan and Arainn McGrath netted for the visitors with Jack O’Mahony on target for Passage.

Suro Cars 4 The Weigh Inn Dripsey 2

Suro Cars switched places in the table with Carrigaline Town after winning 4-2 at Mayfield Community School last Friday night. Four first-half goals from Lee McCarthy (2), Ian Manning and Colm Daly laid the foundations for a third home win.

Curry House Hungry Tigers 2 Area Carpet & Flooring Carrigaline Town 8

Dean Farrissy lit up a damp December afternoon at Mayfield Community School by scoring a hat-trick in his team’s comprehensive win over Curry House. Other scorers included sub Jack O’Connell who bagged two, Nikita Zigunovs, Dean O’Sullivan and Robbie Burke. Robzn Sosse replied twice for the home team.

Sports Gear Direct Premier Division

OBS 1 Jay Bazz 6

OBS were brought quickly back down to earth after the previous weekend’s first league win by going down to leaders Jay Bazz at Crosshaven despite drawing level through Steve Corbett midways through the first half. Brandon Downey was first to find the net for the visitors who drove home their superiority after Corbett’s equalizer by adding further goals courtesy of Downey, Callum Condon, Aaron Kemp, Steven Long and Ryan O’Gorman.

Brew Boys Utd 1 UCC Utd 2

Two teams who harboured title aspirations at the start of the season met at Mayfield Pk. At the end of the ninety it was the visitors who came away with the three points after goals from Ali Ahmidat and Brice Pinel cancelled out Gareth Fishlock’s effort for Brew.

Doolan’s Cow 3 Fisherman’s Rest Valley Rangers 1

Champions Doolan’s Cow scored twice in the last twenty minutes to garner all three points from the visit of a much improved Valley Rangers. Aaron Hennessy broke the deadlock in the 25th minute only for an own goal to level up matters twenty minutes into the second 45. Five minutes later Dylan O’Donoghue headed in a Jamie Murphy corner to restore Doolan’s’ lead before Hennessey sealed the win with his second of the contest ten minutes from time.

Marlboro Trust 6 Absolute Contracting Inch Utd 2

Marlboro picked up a much-needed win, scoring six through Kevin McMahon (2), Abdenacer Sahouadj, Daniel del Blanco, Fredy Fernandes and the evergreen Tom Frawley to move within a point of sixth-placed Healy’s.

Martin Harvey Solicitors 2 Healy O’Connor Solicitors 1

MHS bounced back from two recent heavy defeats to defeat fifth placed Healy’s. Dave O’Leary opened the scoring only for Frank Carley to level. With five minutes remaining, sub Ross O’Sullivan volleyed into the top corner for a deserved winner.

NOTE: The League offers its condolences to his family, friends and many referee colleagues following the passing of former referee and referee assessor, Brian O’Regan.

Brian had a distinguished career in local football before injury hampered his progress and he became an assessor. He excelled in his profession and was promoted to the Airtricity League panel before taking a sabbatical due to illness. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam.