Tyreik Wright making a step up at Mark Hughes' Bradford City

WHILE he won’t make it home for Christmas, Bradford’s Tyreik Wright is loving life and playing first-team football is a satisfactory consolation for not seeing his family during the Christmas period.

The 21-year-old former Lakewood player is on loan from Aston Villa, and playing under Manchester United legend Mark Hughes, Wrights feels he has developed massively since his move.

“Life at Bradford is brilliant and I love it,” said Wright.

“I settled in really well but that was made so much easier with such a great group of lads.”

The youngster is enjoying first-team football and it’s at Bradford he hopes to develop and progress and hopefully make his way back to premier football.

“I’m at Bradford until the end of the season at least. I’ve played 13 games scoring three with two assists.

“I feel like I should have more goals but I am confident that they are coming. It helps when I am enjoying the game so much and I hope to add plenty more to my personal tally.”

Wright is on loan for the fourth time but admits each club has given him so much experience with his current club being his favourite.

“I’ve been out on loan a couple of times at Walsall, Salford and Colchester and now at Bradford. Out of all the clubs I can honestly say Bradford has been my favourite and that says a lot considering I’ve only been here since September.

“From each club, you learn so much and each experience is different and that’s all part of the development.

“For me, each club has given me something to work with and I have gained a lot of confidence getting game time.

“The benefits I have gained from going out on loan is the game time I have got. This in return has given me more confidence.

“Playing first-team football has given me massive confidence as I feel I’ve developed hugely and I feel I’m getting better each time. I hope I will continue to get the opportunity to showcase what I can do.”

TRUST

The winger from Ovens is loving life playing under Hughes and he looks forward to achieving his personal goals in 2023.

“I love playing under Mark Hughes. He has been excellent to me since I joined.

“He shows trust and confidence in me and as a player that’s what you want more than anything. I wouldn’t be too familiar with him as a player obviously because of my age but my uncle has told me how good he was and I am privileged to learn from him.

“I’m living by myself just outside of Leeds. In my free time I like to just relax and chill.

“It’s important to relax and recharge at times when I am so busy every other day. My schedule is the same every week. I have two days off Wednesdays and Sundays and I train every other day.

Match days for me are fantastic. The atmosphere is unbelievable.

“The fans really are the 12th man. So many times already this season our fans have helped us massively through games.

“We normally get about 17,000 fans at our games which makes my time here much more enjoyable.

“We’re doing well this season to date. We’re still in the play-off position and while results haven’t gone our way recently I am confident we'll get the winning streak back.

“My expectations while at Bradford are to get promoted and nothing less. Also to get my stats up and see what next season will hold for me.

“Obviously, my ambition is to play Premier League football, I can only do my best when I’m playing and then it’s down to Aston Villa really with what they want to do with me.

“I don’t think about it too much, I’ve got a job on my hand and I know everything else will fall into place.

“When asked what goals or ambitions I set myself, I’ve learnt not to speak too much and act more.

“I’ve got a lot of aims to be honest but I’m going to act them out and not speak too much, and hopefully by the end of the season I will let you know when I’ve achieved them. That’s the plan.”