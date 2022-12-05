McCarthy is proud to take over the role of president of the Cork Ex-Boxers Association

THE new President of the Cork Ex-Boxers Association, CEBA, is Derry Mc Carthy.

He attended his first official function on Thursday last, 1st December, following a formal invitation from the Vice President of the County Boxing Board.

Derry attended round seven of the Cork City and County Leagues which took place at the Northside Club in Blackpool.

He was accompanied by the Chairman of CEBA John J.Murphy and both men were warmly welcomed by the County Board President Billy O’Sullivan and Secretary John Wiseman.

Derry McCarthy is the fifteenth President of an organisation which was founded in 1972.

Over the years many of Cork’s finest boxers have worn the distinguished Chain of Office. At one stage in the early nineties the Chain went missing, however with the help of the Evening Echo, the Chain was located in the function hall of a Southside brewery who the previous week had hosted a night to honour the success of a Cork boxer.

In his address to the large attendance at the league session Derry McCarthy said it was both an honour and a privilege to be elected President of CEBA.

Derry and family members have had a long association with the noble art, his late father Flor was very prominent with the C.I.E. Boxing Club. Paddy Martin a co-founder of the Cork Ex-Boxers Association was also an active coach and committee member with that club following his retirement, as a competitive boxer with the famed Glen B.C.

A couple years ago, Derry sponsored a cup in memory of his late father.

Cork Ex-Boxers chairman JJ Murphy, president Billy O'Sullivan and Derry McCarthy. Picture: John Wiseman.

This is the Flor Mc Carthy Cup and is presented to the club who wins most County Titles during the Annual County Championships.

The current holder of this cup are the Togher Boxing Club.

The new President of CEBA said he was very impressed with the organisation of the league speaking from the centre of the ring he encouraged all young boxers to see boxing as a sport of which they can be proud of, as it is Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport.

He also encouraged them to listen to and learn from their coaches and said as part of the CEBA programme he hoped to visit a number of clubs in both the City and County in the new year.

Derry McCarthy's constructive and encouraging words of wisdom was acknowledged through a very appreciate round of applause.

The Chairman of the Cork Ex-Boxers Association J.J. Murphy spoke of the long tradition boxing has enjoyed in Cork down through the years, he said this year CEBA were celebrating their Golden Jubilee which represented fifty years of helping to develop and promote boxing in Cork.

He added the Association would now have to start building for the future and this work included recruiting new members to continue the great tradition of encouraging clubs through male and female athletes to bring continued success and boxing honour and glory to a County steeped in the noble art.

On reflection the Cork Ex-Boxers can be immensely proud of what it has archived over the last fifty years.

This period has seen the Association make a defining mark through their endeavours to promote the sport.

In particular, the last ten years has been continuous promotion of the marketing aspect of the sport.

A case in point where clubs were benefiting from the high profile was experienced in a very simple way last year. A man running a club on Cork’s Northside made what he described himself to be, a bold and ambitious application to his Credit Union for a substantial loan.

To his surprise the loan was approved, and the Credit Union manager informed the applicant that he was a regular reader of the Boxing page on the Echo and was very impressed with the organisation and administration of boxing in Cork.

This is an opinion regularly referred to, by the Taoiseach Michael Martin who said on numerous occasions that both the County Board and the Cork Ex-Boxers Association were a credit to the sport through their excellent dress code, which reflected and represented a high standard and a pride in the very positive and professional approach adapted by its officials and administrators at public functions and events.

Former Middle Weight Champion of the World Steve Collins, during his three days’ visit to Cork last year was also extremely impressed saying the organisation he experienced in Cork was top class and a credit to those who planned his extensive programme.

Douglas native Derry McCarthy

Amongst Derry Mc Carthy’s brief as the new President is to maintain that standard and insure that all members wear their blazer with pride at all official events.

Mc Carthy has been immersed in boxing for over sixty years. As a boxer he made a big impression between the ropes and won many County and Muster titles, a lot of these were won between 1955 and 1959 with the C.I.E. Boxing Club, when that club became defunct, he joined Matt Talbott B.C. in 1960.

He qualified for an All-Ireland final the following year and was unlucky to be edged out on a split decision by Eamonn Mc Cusker of the John Bosco Club in Antrim. A tribute to Mc Carthy boxing ability was evident when Mc Cusker was selected to represent Ireland at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City where he eventually lost out to the Cuban Silver Medallist Rolando Garbey.

Derry Mc Carthy was also an accomplished hurler and footballer with Douglas G.A.A. Club.

He played senior football with Douglas in 1963, while he reflected on one of his greatest days in the Douglas jersey was when he won a City Division Junior Hurling Championship Title in 1966 when Douglas defeated a star-studded Mayfield team.

CEBA chairman JJ Murphy and CEBA President Derry Mc Carthy wiseman

Derry worked for 43 years with the ESB, when he retired from sport he met and married Mary, they have three daughters Olivia, Joanne and Sinead who today live in Dublin, Bandon and Fremantle in Australia.

Derry McCarthy now has an opportunity to bring his own aspirations to Leeside boxing.

We congratulate him and wish him well.