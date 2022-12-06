UCC and Maynooth bid for Freshers A Football League title at the 'Dyke

UCC take on Maynooth University in the final of the Freshers A Football League at the Mardyke on Tuesday at 7.30.

Their panel is brimful of successful minor and U20 players from Cork and Kerry who’ve banded together to win all four games en route.

College qualified with two narrow group wins over MTU Cork Campus and UL, winning by 0-11 to 1-7 and 4-11 to 5-10 respectively to progress to the knock-out stage.

There, they also prevailed in two more closely-fought encounters, denying NUG on their own patch by 3-10 to 2-11 before being involved in a low-scoring semi-final with UCD, the Cork students coming out the right side of a 1-4 to 0-5 triumph.

Maynooth lost to UCD in their group but defeated DCU Dochas Eireann and TU Dublin before overcoming UU Jordanstown in the quarter-final and UL in the semis.

Colin Walsh helped Kanturk win the Cork PIFC while Darragh O’Mahony was part of the Ballincollig side which reached the PSFC semi-final.

There are 23 players from Cork in the 37-strong panel, 11 from Kerry, two from Tipperary and one from Monaghan.

UCC (panel): A O’Sullivan (Urhan), A Crowley (Templenoe), A Henrich (Austin Stacks), B McCarthy (Firies), C Kenneally (Clonakilty), C Foley (Kilcummin), C Walsh (Kanturk), C Daly (Clonakilty), C Twomey (Carbery Rangers), D O’Callaghan (Kilcummin), D Treanor (Tyholland, Monaghan), D Murray (Glanmire), D O’Mahony (Ballincollig), D Sweeney (Ballymacelligott), D Cooney (Clyda Rovers), D Desmond (Ballymartle), E McCarthy (Churchill), E Nash (Douglas), E de Burca (St Michael’s), H Ahearne (Ballincollig), H O’Connor (Newmarket), J Cunningham (Douglas), J O’Driscoll (Valley Rovers), J Horgan (Firies), J Murphy (Kinsale), J Nagle (Austin Stacks), J Kissane (do), N Davis (Ballinora), N Lynch (Douglas), O Forristal (Clonmel), P O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), R Minihane (Castlehaven), S O’Meara (Grangemockler), S Burke (Nemo Rangers), S Palmer (Firies), T O’Mahony (Castlehaven), T Cunningham (Kilshannig).