David Meyler back on form at the Cross

CORK'S David Meyler was back on the famous Turner’s Cross pitch recently and not for the first time he was celebrating a significant success.

But unlike the other occasions with College Corinthians and Cork City when he emerged triumphant using his talent with the ball at his feet, this time he was victorious using the control in his hand as he, along with his teammate Ciaran Walsh, became the first ever ‘Bring your A Game’ Champions by defeating Stephanie Roche and Tyrone Ryan at FIFA.

“I saw there was a little trophy so it would be nice to bring it home to the kids and the wife,” admitted Meyler beforehand.

“Having started my career playing for Cork City, it is great to be back now to take on the WYLDE e-sports team, another great Cork-based team giving players the support and resources they need to develop and to compete internationally.

“I am an avid online gamer myself, so I understand the level of skill and dedication gaming at this level takes.

“The whole idea of coming back to Turner’s Cross to play a computer game - which I loved and have played for a long time - is a bit surreal.

“My earliest memories of Turner’s Cross was coming as a kid to watch Cork City and then as I grew up I came back with College Corinthians and played in cup finals here and then I was very fortunate to come back with Ireland to play against Belarus before the Euros in 2016 so it's like I have done a full 360."

Meyler lifted the trophy close to the position where his former club lifted the First Division title just a few weeks ago.

He also did it at a time when the Rebel Army are on the verge of a takeover, which the former midfielder believes they need to be competitive back in the top tier of Irish football.

The Board of Management has provisionally accepted a bid from Mr. Dermot Usher to purchase the entirety of Cork City Football Club but the acceptance of the Board is subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Friends of the Rebel Army Society (FORAS).

The supporter's group, which currently controls the club, will vote at a Special General Meeting this Sunday, December 4th with a simple majority needed in order to approve or refuse the sale to Mr. Usher with no other approaches being considered at this time.

The Board have confirmed that they will be unanimously supporting a vote in favour of the sale in what they believe “could be an exciting next chapter in the history of Cork City FC.” “I kept a close eye on it (City winning the First Division) and if I could get home I would attend games,” continued Meyler.

“Colin Healy is someone who I played with and admire and respect… they were probably disappointed they didn’t get promoted in the first year but then they came back and it’s incredible, it’s brilliant.

“Colin has done an incredible job this season to get them promoted and now there is talk of new owners coming in.

“That’s exciting for the club to move forward, get that funding to kick on and re-establish themselves in the Premier division, and hopefully in the next few seasons be back up and competing with Shamrock Rovers for league titles.

“That (investment) is always the case regardless of it being Cork City or another League of Ireland club or a side in the Premier League, Championship.

“Hull City… They had new owners which gave the club a new lease of life. There was money injected, the average attendance went up and that’s not too dissimilar to Cork City.

“They will probably look to improve Turner’s Cross, they will probably look to improve the training grounds, bring in new players, freshen up the squad, bring in better quality and that’s part and parcel of ownership.

“That’s what they will come in to do. I believe Cork City is almost like a sleeping giant.

"Colin has got them going in the right direction but they need that investment.

"It comes back down to cash and someone has got to cough up the money.

“From the outside looking in, it looks positive and you just hope that the new owner will come in with his ideas and his plans and you want him to see it through and inject that money to push the club on.

“If Cork is looked after in the right way then it can be a successful club.”