Why aren't there more coaching roles for women in Irish sport?

FROM schools to clubs, tracks to pitches, it is evidently clear that there is a scarcity of female coaches.

If you were to stop and think of a name of a female coach in any sport in Ireland it might take you a couple of minutes to come up with a name.

In one of the largest survey’s undertaken in Irish sport history a crazy 80% of those who coach teams across all grades, codes and genders are male.

That is an overwhelming number of male coaches showing the underrepresentation of females involved in coaching.

In 2005, Sport Ireland established the Women in Sport (WIS) programme to focus on providing finical resources to encourage more females to participate in sport.

This programme was then revisited in 2018 with a survey that focused on coaching and officiating.

The findings from the 2,374 female survey respondents showed that sexism, gender-related issues, lack of NGB and club support and parental factors were the dominant problems female coaches faced.

Male coaches might be facing some of the same issues as listed above, but more often than not it is female coaches that face an uphill battle. Why should any woman interested in sports have to face sexism, bullying or feeling undervalued and disrespected?

This survey shows that women have to constantly prove themselves in male-dominated positions.

OVERLOOKED

The stigma around female coaches is one of the dominating factors in why there are fewer and fewer women coaching sports. Women seem to be seen as less knowledgeable and are constantly overlooked by male peers. It’s hard to imagine the change that will have to take place to overcome this form of thinking.

Some of these women have countless coaching courses under their belts which has taken years to finish but yet they are overlooked for a male who could be less qualified.

It is evident that women are underappreciated in all forms of the game from the side-lines to the playing field. Everyone has heard stories in clubs where female athletes are not able to access pitches due to the men’s training, so they are thrown to the side and nearly forgotten about.

If this is the case with players, then how do female coaches have any chance of rising to an elite level of sports coaching?

Taking athletics as an example, one of the most equal sports, the balance between genders at a participatory level is not replicated in coaching and the further up the levels you go the worse that disparity gets.

If you look at last year’s breakdown of those taking part in Athletics Ireland’s various coaching courses, you can see all the proof you need.

At the basic introductory level, requiring a one-day course, 46% of participants were female. For level one (a two-day course), it drops to 40%.

At level three, the top tier which requires applicants to commit to five weekends of 9am-5pm work and one weekend of assessments the current course has only three females out of 39 males.

Females still struggle to bridge the gap to the higher end of competitive coaching which shows that there is no progression being made to promote women getting to this stage.

Across all forms of sports in this country, there has to be more done to help females reach their goals in the coaching sphere. This notion that females aren’t as confident or as capable as coaches needs to be nipped in the bud if there is any hope for female mentors.

Learning structures also need to be developed further to help the progression of the next generation of coaches.

Ireland manager Vera Pauw with members of her coaching staff. Picture: INPHO/Juan Luis Recio

Improvements have to be made around course flexibility and availability and accessibility of courses.

Females who partake in courses in Munster should have equal opportunities as females in any other province.

This change will not only grow the standard of coaching but also offer more chances for females to get involved in coaching.

Ultimately though females have to become braver in order for any change in coaching to take place. They should not let the inner workings of a club or members decide whether or not they take up a coaching role.

If a female is of the standard with the correct qualifications, then they should be no question in whether she is able for the job or not. Females coaches are few and far between and without these changes their numbers will continue to deplete.