O'Brien on song as Douglas retain their Premier 1 U16 football title

Douglas players celebrate after defeating Mallow in the Rebel Óg U16 Premie 1 FC final at Bishopstown. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Rory Noonan

Douglas 3-11

Mallow 1-9

Douglas retained their Rebel Óg Premier 1 U16 football championship crown after their win over Mallow on Saturday night.

It took a much-improved second-half display from the city club to turn a one-point half-time deficit into a deserved win in the end.

They had played some good football in the first half but were guilty of wasting a number of chances and Mallow were worthy of their lead at the break after top-class displays from Gearoid Daly and Cathal Mullins.

But the second half was all Douglas with Mark O’Brien outstanding in attack, backed up by the likes of Sean Coakley and Jamie O’Brien. Cathal Hallahan started to take control around midfield and in defence Donnacha Reddington was rock solid.

Douglas' Mark O'Brien shoots past Mallow's Jack Roche during the Rebel Óg U16 Premier 1 FC final at Bishopstown. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Douglas' Mark O'Brien shoots past Mallow's Jack Roche during the Rebel Óg U16 Premier 1 FC final at Bishopstown. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The only slight on their win was the late sending off of full-back Brian O’Hehir who got his marching orders, along with Mallow’s Daly, after an off-the-ball tussle between the two players.

Mallow got the perfect start when Luke Buckley found the back of the net after just 20 seconds, with Mullins quickly adding three points to put them 1-3 to no score up.

It took Douglas 15 minutes to register their first score when O’Brien raised a white flag, with Buckley adding a second. Two more from Mullins, with one from O’Brien in between, saw Mallow lead 1-5 to 0-3 after 25 minutes.

Coakley and James O’Leary scored, before a goal from the former had the sides level at 1-5 apiece. Andy Hourigan scored in injury-time to see Mallow lead by a point at half-time.

Just three minutes into the second-half and O’Brien got Douglas’ second goal and by the 40th minute, they were 2-9 to 1-9 in front, with James and Mark O’Brien amongst their scorers.

Mullins hit two for Mallow but any chance of a Mallow comeback were dashed when Mark O’Brien got his second goal, to make it 3-11 to 1-8 to see his side run out deserving winners on the night.

Scorers for Douglas: M O’Brien 2-5 (1f), S Coakley 1-2, J O’Leary, J O’Brien 0-2 each.

Mallow: L Buckley 1-0, C Mullins 0-8 (3f), A Hourigan 0-1.

Michael O'Mahony, chairman Rebel Óg presents the cup to Douglas captain Sean Coakley. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Michael O'Mahony, chairman Rebel Óg presents the cup to Douglas captain Sean Coakley. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

DOUGLAS: J O'Flaherty; O Haynes Barry, B O’Hehir, R Long; S Sheedy, D Reddington, Z Doyle; J O'Brien, C Hallahan; R Dooley, J O'Leary, S Coakley; J O'Brien, F Gallagher, M O’Brien.

Subs: J Harte for F Gallagher (47), J Mouret for R Long (52), S O’Leary for J O’Brien (58), D O’Connell for S Sheedy, T Lucas for Z Doyle (both 59).

MALLOW: D Frey; D Kingston, A Roche, P Murphy; A Murphy, E Walsh, P Britton; J Roche, G Daly; J Murphy, L Buckley, D Lynch; A Hourigan, R McAulliffe, C Mullins.

Subs: B O’Shea for D Lynch (42), J Kiely for R McAuliffe (46), B McPhillipps for J Murphy (47), D Merritt for D Kingston (56), J Doody for D Frey (59).

Referee: James Regan, Lough Rovers.

