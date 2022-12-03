Emporium Cork Basketball grind out victory over Killester in Ballincollig to reach first Pat Duffy National Cup semi

Emporium Cork Basketball 74 Killester 62

BALLINCOLLIG will contest their first Pat Duffy National Cup semi-final after digging out a win on home turf against Killester.

The result was all that mattered and while Ciarán O'Sullivan's side weren't at their fluid best for long spells, they pushed on impressively coming down the stretch, turning a narrow 49-46 lead after the third quarter into a 12-point victory.

American John Dawson delivered in the fourth with 11 points, including a dagger three and a couple of drives to the rim that yielded free throws he iced. Kealan Cairns (2) and Jose Jimenez Gonzales also knocked down shots from outside the arc when it mattered while Ciarán O'Sullivan floated in a wonderful basket when they were just five points between the sides.

Dylan Corkery was immense throughout, holding Paul Dick, who would score 20 points from there, scoreless in the first quarter. He finished four lay-ups but more importantly, he put pressure repeatedly on Killester bigs in the post and had four blocks. His help defence was exceptional.

Adrian O'Sullivan also contributed handsomely, 10 points on the scoreboard, and vital leadership in the third quarter when Emporium's pros Dawson and Jimenez had limited minutes due to foul trouble. Killester came from 44-36 down to lead by two at this juncture. Every shot Ballincollig put up was rimming out or thudding off the backboard. Cool heads were needed.

The Village duly got the last scores of that 10-minute period, a pair of Pau Cami Galera free throws and a monster three-pointer from Ciarán O'Sullivan after an assist from his brother Adrian. Huge plays with the game finely poised. 49-46 to Emporium and the momentum regained.

They upped the tempo considerably in the fourth quarter, the highlight of which was a Jimenez bucket after a quarterback pass from Adrian O'Sullivan, swiftly followed by killer threes from Dawson and Cairns.

Gregorio Adon, Killester, looking to go past Ciarán O'Sullivan, Ballincollig. Picture: Dan Linehan

Gregorio Jesus Adon was massively impressive for Killester, completely carrying them in the first quarter with 13 points, as they trailed 17-15, and finishing with a game-high 28 points overall. Belfast native and former Player of the Year Paul Dick scored from a variety of angles but apart from Irish international Ciarán Roe, who fouled out in the closing minutes, they didn't have the same balance as Ballincollig.

Emporium landed three President's Cups in a row under Kieran O'Sullivan when they were in the First Division and now they're one win away from the biggest stage in the Irish game.

Top scorers for Emporium: John Dawson 20, Jose Jimenez Gonzales 14, Keelan Cairns 11, Adrian O'Sullivan 10, Ciarán O'Sullivan 9, Dylan Corkery 8.

Killester: Gregorio Jesus Adon 28, Paul Dick 20, Ciaran Roe 6.

Referees: Ger Daly, Mohammed Alkurdi, Armands Immers.