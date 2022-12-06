Cork junior champions Kilmurry face greatest test: Stopping David Clifford

THE day after Fossa beat Listry in the Kerry Junior championship final in mid-November, a video appeared on Twitter of David Clifford’s goal in the last minute of extra-time, which sealed the match for Fossa.

After receiving the ball outside the 45 before ambling down the channel, Clifford sped past Paudi Lehane before swerving past an oncoming Listry defender, feigning to shoot before dropping the ball, swooping it up and slotting it inside the post.

The video that appeared online was played to the backing track of Jimmy Magee’s unique description of Diego Maradona’s immortal goal for Argentina against England in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

“Different class,” said Magee, his voice building up to a crescendo as Maradona slalomed his way past a raft of England defenders before slotting the ball past Peter Shilton. “DIFFERENT CLASS.”

David Clifford in action for Fossa. Picture: Don MacMonagle

Clifford is different class, but the following day, Colm Parkinson, the former Laois footballer who runs the ‘Smaller Fish GAA’ podcast, took some heat for a tweet he sent out on that video.

“Don’t mean to be a spoilsport and love Clifford as much as the next man,” tweeted Parkinson, “but in all fairness, it’s Junior football.”

Clifford will always operate on another level to Junior players but he is such a genius that Clifford is already edging into that category occupied by the greatest players where – no matter the level – his sublime brilliance and sorcery is celebrated and exalted at every opportunity.

The volume is just much more incessant and frequent in the modern age of social media where anyone can put together a montage with some clever cinematic effects to accentuate or inflate that level of appreciation.

GENIUS

It’s been noticeable during this World Cup how much old footage of Maradona’s genius and brilliance has regularly appeared on social media. In the past, that stuff was mostly archival footage that only appeared on TV shows, probably only around World Cup time or when Maradona played. Now though, anyone anywhere in the world can feast and glorify in that genius on a daily basis at the touch of a phone.

Modern technology has altered the way we view everything but it has also increased the pressure and expectation on modern players, at every level and in every sport.

The expectation which has accompanied Clifford from childhood has only increased as his career has progressed. Clifford is still carrying the same burdens as the lineage of special Kerry forward talents that went before him.

The ability to carry that pressure lightly was a great strength shared by them all, but Clifford’s career has been documented in far more microscopic detail and dispersed to a far wider audience.

David Clifford of Kerry is presented with his PwC All-Star award by Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Larry McCarthy. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The pressure is all the more intense again with the demands to meet those expectations through the glory of his genius. Clifford is now one of those sportspeople who gets people excited, one of those rare talents who gives supporters a legitimate reason to watch a game, which is a unique status for a GAA player to command.

Every one of Clifford’s possessions close to goal is like a shot of amphetamine to the Kerry crowd; something good is on; something good has to be on. The onus has always been on Clifford to make a difference, to provide that something special when the need was greatest. When it really matters, it’s on Clifford’s shoulders to matter the most.

The great players have presence and a strong mind to allow their outlandish talents to meet such high demands, even when the standards by which they are judged are mercilessly high.

He has reached such a level now that Clifford is even dictating the numbers around TV audiences. TG4 have been delighted with the viewing numbers during the club championship, particularly during the World Cup when it might often be far easier to watch a high-profile soccer game than a GAA club game that most of the viewing public have no connection or association with.

A Kerry county football final at the end of October between two divisional sides, East Kerry and Mid Kerry was never going to be that attractive to the wider public because divisional sides dilute that wider connection to the players than with more recognisable clubs. Yet that game carried a whole different status because Clifford was involved.

The TV audience share (percentage of all the people around the country watching TV at that time) was 11.6%. For the eagerly anticipated Na Piarsaigh-Ballygunner Munster hurling semi-final a couple of weeks later, the audience share was 11.2%. There are more football than hurling supporters in the country but Clifford clearly draws audiences, wherever he goes, wherever he plays.

Everything Clifford does now is instantly disseminated to a mass global audience. But GAA genius is still celebrated everywhere.

After the Errigal Ciarán-Glen Ulster football quarter-final, Parkinson shared a video on the ‘Smaller Fish GAA’ feed of Ruari Canavan’s magnificent point in the first half of that game.

Stop it Ruari Canavan 😍 pic.twitter.com/0Ras0TjBbE — Smaller Fish GAA (@SmallerFishGAA) November 13, 2022

Canavan’s dummy solo to elude the despairing dive of Glen's Ryan Dougan before splitting the posts to complete an unbelievable individual score was shared thousands of times, and often by global sporting sites with viewers amazed by the skill on show. That video has now been viewed closed to 3 million times.

The GAA is loaded with brilliant players but Clifford’s genius has a different reach to most players. Cutting defences apart, even at Junior level, still lures people in. The footage doesn’t need to be contrived or explained.

Genius sells itself.