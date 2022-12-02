The Longshot: Fair play works out well for Alexis and almost saves Poland

MORE from Kevin de Bruyne’s bemusement at being awarded man of the match in Belgium’s opening win over Canada which we reported on last week.
He said afterwards: “I don’t think I played a great game and don’t know why I got the (award). Maybe it’s because of my name.”
He won't have to worry about winning anymore now anyway (big shout out to young Croatian centre-half Josko Gvardiol for his last-ditch tackle on poor Romelu Lukaku yesterday afternoon; one from the masked marvel that would have made Paul McGrath and Batman proud).
More dastardly machinations may have been at work it now seems.
Some bookmakers have stopped taking bets on the winner of the man of the match award at the tournament amid fears of a scam. The move follows a surge in betting on the market, which doubled in value during the first week of the tournament, a sure sign something was amiss.
Each award is decided by a public vote on Fifa’s website, so is open to manipulation.
Some social media tipsters were found to have asked tens of thousands of followers to vote for players they had placed a bet on, guessing that not too many fans will be too interested in logging on to make the selection and perhaps believing it would not be too hard to sway the vote (echoes here of the Wolfe Tones’ A Nation Once Again being voted the BBC’s song of the century in 1999) Fifa have a one-vote-per-person limit, but the wily tipsters produced a video tutorial showing how to register multiple votes.
The tipping accounts are largely run by professional gamblers purporting to offer advice to casual gamblers, but also seeking to influence betting markets to make money for themselves.
This apparent market manipulation produced a spate of unexpected man-of-the-match winners, such as Gareth Bale against the US and then De Bruyne.
Two bookmakers withdrew their man of the match market from their websites, and one has moved to accept only single bets to remove the risk of being hit by successful accumulators.
A spokesperson for one said: “We continually monitor the performance of all of our markets and on this occasion made a trading decision to pull this particular market.”
Fifa say they are aware of the issue, but have not taken any action.
The award to the player for winning the award? A large red vase sponsored by Budweiser, although you wouldn’t know it as the brewing group’s logo was erased from the trophies after Qatar’s last-minute booze ban.
A CAPTION writer on British morning TV decided to bin the usual verbs when he was assigned to describe England’s goals against Wales. Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden were drafted into the side to face their neighbours on Tuesday evening and they paid Gareth Southgate back for his faith in them. The Manchester men “booted” in two goals and “saw in” one.
I’m not going to be harsh here, being fond of a bit of creativity when it comes to goal reports.
What’s wrong with “Rashford thwacked in two, while Foden ushered home another.”
You’d get a bit tired of the old clichés. Rippled the net. Drove home. Finished. Buried. Nodded. Glanced. Side-footed. Toe-poked. Guided past.
Sometimesfootball contributors can inadvertently invent lovely phrases, that summon up images they probably didn’t intend. My favourites down the years include: “a Samson v Goliath battle”; “going for the juggler”; “a carve and copy of their earlier chance” and “sent off for descent” (which might be a good description of a red card for diving). Not forgetting those involving sharp objects: “the sword of Damascus hanging over their heads”; “went out on his sword” and “death by a thousand stab wounds” (which sounds far more vicious if quicker than “cuts”).
One example this very week mentioned “the only bright note on another wise miserable weekend for local clubs”. This had me bamboozled until I copped it was meant to be “an otherwise”. I prefer the first version though.
IT had seemed unlikely we would be reporting news of the baguette being added to the UN’s list of intangible cultural heritage as a cherished tradition that needs to be preserved by humanity in our World Cup round-up this week.
But then up pops a young Limerick man on live French TV to tell that nation that he is not one.
We doubt Eddie O’Keeffe knew anything about the UN’s plans to honour and protect the pride of Gallic artisanal bakers the very next day when he made his intervention, which received a thumbs up on social media from no less a figure than French president Emanuel Macron.
Should we be proud or embarrassed? That it was floury rather than bad language he used is surely a bonus.
And who knows, maybe it will be added to the pantheon of iconic French phrases. “J’accuse.” ”Je ne regrette rien.” “Ceci ne pas une pipe.” “Je suis une baguette!”
The crisp thrust of the French attack (especially the Bap-man himself) was notable in its absence against Tunisia (although it took me over 24 hours to discover Griezmann's late strike had been ruled out). They meet Poland next and possibly England in the quarter-finals. Tasty stuff.
At time of typing we know six of the round of 16 fixtures. Our 500/1 five-timer was particularly pathetic earlier this week, so we’ll go safer this time and pick three favourites (Argentina, England, France) to go through, the US to cause a slight upset and Japan to roll on past Croatia at 10/1.