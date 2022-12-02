Kilmichael and Blackpool clash in feature AUL game

THE Murphy’s Irish Stout match of the week takes us to Popham’s Road where Blackpool Celtic lock horns with Kilmichael Rovers to battle for the points in a League 3 encounter on Sunday morning.

But, tonight the action begins at the MTU in Bishopstown where City Wanderers take on Village United in what should be a tight Premier clash at 7.45pm.

Maximum points will be essential for both sides to go for here and after their 2-1 victory against Grattan United last time out; Village will be full of confidence ahead of this one.

Then, out in Banteer, CFC Banteer B too will be full of confidence after knocking their A team out of the AOH Cup last Friday night when they take on Greenwood B for their League 3 clash on Astro (8pm).

On to Saturday now and for me, it will be a trip to the Fairfield where Cathedral Celtic faces Richmond in a League 1 clash.

And if either one of them can manage a win, it would be a massive three points.

Let’s move on to cup action now and in the first round of the AOH Cup, Glenthorn Celtic B will be fancying their chances at home to Parkview while Castleview A should be favorites to advance over Ard Na Laoi for their third round tie at O’Sullivan Park.

This copy will have gone to press before knowing the outcome during the week between Temple B and Kilbrittan in their first round battle, but whoever comes out of that one, will have a home fixture against Grangevale in the second round.

In the new Premier A cup, Greenwood A will be hoping for some fortune when they take on CFC Banteer A at Lehanaghmore.

Willie Long and Denis Morley.

Strand A have been doing quite well of late and if they can manage to overcome the challenge of Hibs at Shanbally tomorrow, it would certainly put them into a very strong position on the League 1 table.

There are two League 2 clashes on the agenda also tomorrow afternoon.

Leaders Blackstone Rovers will make the journey to Dungourney where they will face St. John Boscos for a game they will need to be firing in all cylinders if they are to get the win here.

Then, Bweeng Celtic could have the edge over Mogeely down in Imogeely.

On to Sunday now and for me it will be the match of the week at Popham’s Field where current leaders Kilmichael Rovers take on bottom of the table Blackpool Celtic.

And there is no doubt, but Blackpool will have to pull out all the stops here to try and get points on the board, but it won’t be easy against a very improved Kilmichael side.

In Cup action, Los Zarcos will welcome the visit of Premier side Temple United A and with nothing to lose, I have no doubt, but the hosts will have a right go in this one.

In the Premier A cup, Killumney will take on Waterloo and will be favorites to get the win here in what is a 2pm kick-off at the Farm.

In League 2, Shandon Celtic will be expected to maintain their 100% unbeaten record with an away win against Rylane Celtic.

In League 3, there are three encounters ready to explode into action.

Coachford B will welcome Churchvilla in a game where both sides must really go for a win here as points on the board looks to be an essential necessity now.

Watergrasshill United will be buzzing after their 3-0 victory in the Munster Junior Cup away to Mizen Hob last time out and on Sunday, they could make further enhancements to their points tally with a win away to Strand B.

Then, Boher Celtic and Rathcormac comes together for the second week on the trot and last Sunday, it was Boher who claimed all the points when they won that one 4-2.

On Sunday, they will be going all out for a repeat performance I am sure.

An extra fixture has been included for next Wednesday night at the Mayfield United all-weather facility when Killumney United take on Dunmanway for their third round clash of the Munster Junior Cup with an 8pm kick-off.