Cork youths hoping to add Wexford scalp to win over Waterford

THERE is another full schedule of Daly Industrial Supplies Youth League games down for decision this weekend.

However, the FAI Youth Inter-league game between the Cork Youths against Wexford District League takes centre stage at Ringmahon Park at 2pm tomorrow evening.

The Cork lads had a superb 4-0 victory away to Waterford two weeks ago and their manager Brian Newman is looking forward to the game, as he missed the last game due to sickness.

“This is another big game for the lad’s tomorrow, and I hope we can build on the performance they put in against a strong Waterford team in the first round a few weeks ago,” Brian said.

“Darragh O’Shea scored a hat-trick and put in an exceptional performance that day, however, the whole team also played very well.

"The squad has really gelled over the last three months and are working very hard in training each week, setting very standards and we are looking to push to the next level constantly.

"Preparations have gone well since the Waterford game with our coach’s leaving no stone unturned to unsure the squad will be up to this challenge tomorrow,” Brian added.

Elsewhere, tomorrow in the Under 17 Premier League is top against bottom when leaders College Corinthians entertain Avondale at Castletreasure, while third placed Midleton travel to O’Shea Park to take on fourth placed Blarney United, both with a 2pm kickoff.

Pat Buckley and Barry Cotter.

The game of the Under 17 League 1, is the clash between leaders Springfield Ramblers and second placed Fermoy at Stephen Ireland Astro at 8pm. The Ram’s are going great guns with 27 points after 10 games,however, Fermoy are unbeaten after six games, so this game should be a cracker.

In the Under 17 League 1A second placed Watergrasshill lock horns with Castleview at Skehanagh Park, while elsewhere College Corinthians will be hoping their good form continues when they play Springfield Ramblers at Castletreasure.

There are only two games in the Under 17 League 2 taking place with Carrigaline United playing Leeside at Ballea Park and Riverstown must travel to Brigown Park to play hosts Park United.

On Sunday the only Under 18 Premier League game is St Marys against Mallow United at St Marys Park at 2pm.

Passage who had a superb 6-0 victory against Coachford last weekend and are in great form at the moment and are second in the Under 18 League 1, will be at home to Mogeely at Rockenham Park, while fourth place Grenagh United will do battle with Watergrasshill United at the Grenagh Community Complex both games with a 2pm kickoff.

Ballybridge United who had a good 2-1 result against Leeside in the Under 18 League 1A last weekend must travel to Brigown Park to play third placed Park United, while elsewhere the League leaders Kilworth Celtic are away to Strand United at Ballyanly at 2pm.

The pick of the games in the Under 18 League 2 is leaders Youghal United entertaining Riverstown at Ardath Park.