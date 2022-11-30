Hamilton High School deliver in the second-half to reach Corn Ui Mhuiri quarter-finals

Hamilton High School Bandon 5-15

Colaiste Chriost Ri 1-4

A storming second-half led to Hamilton HS becoming the third Cork side to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Corn Ui Mhuiri (Munster Post-Primary Schools SFC) at Pairc Ui Chaoimh’s 4G pitch on Wednesday.

They join group winners Colaiste an Spioraid Naoimh and St Francis College, Rochestown, in the last-eight after Christmas with fellow west Cork schools, Skibbereen CS and Clonakilty CC, also primed to advance.

Criost Ri were in contention at the interval, trailing by just 1-7 to 1-3 following a goal from full-forward Billy Clancy-Byrne, who flicked Oisin White’s right-wing cross to the coming up to half-time after Conor O’Sullivan goaled early for the Hammies.

The second-half was a different story, however, as the Bandon school upped the tempo, running at the Criost Ri defence and finishing well to add to 4-8 to their tally with Cian O’Sullivan scoring Criost Ri’s lone point on the resumption.

Adam Casey in action on the forward line for Hamilton High School. ECHOI/Irish Examiner schools football GAA : Hamilton High School, Bandon v Colaiste Criost Ri on the 4G pitch at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Pic: Larry Cummins

The Hammies, who only needed to avoid a six-point defeat to be edge High School Clonmel out of the reckoning on scoring difference, made sure of their place in the knock-out for the second successive year with a rush of scores.

It was 1-10 to 1-4 after 40 minutes, when the floodgates opened, midfielder Eoin Guinane surging forward from midfield to steer home his side’s second goal, which was quickly followed by a point from captain Niall Kelly, a Cork minor two seasons ago.

He formed part of a dynamic inside line of Sean Mac an tSaoi and Michael Maguire and they stretched the Hammies’ advantage with a couple of quickfire goals before Maguire registered his second moments later.

Michael Maguire in action for Hamilton High School. ECHOI/Irish Examiner schools football GAA : Hamilton High School, Bandon v Colaiste Criost Ri on the 4G pitch at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Pic: Larry Cummins

Scorers for Hamilton HS: S Mac an tSaoi 1-5, M Maguire 2-0, C O’Sullivan 1-2, E Guinane 1-1, N Kelly 0-3, J Calnan, J O’Leary, A Casey, D Flanagan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Criost Ri: B Clancy-Byrne 1-0, R Hogan 0-3f, C O’Sullivan 0-1.

HAMILTON HS: W Allen (Bandon); S Ahern (do), R O’Donovan (Valley Rovers), F Ustianowski (Kilbrittain); J Calnan (Bandon), C O’Sullivan (Ahan Gaels), J Burrows (Newcestown); C Johnson (Valley Rovers), E Guinane (do); P Kelly (Newcestown), J O’Leary (Valley Rovers), A Casey (do); S Mac an tSaoi (do), N Kelly (Newcestown), captain, M Maguire (Castlehaven).

Subs: J Cullinane (Bandon) for O’Donovan, S Barry (Dohenys) for Kelly, K Dart-O’Flynn (Valley Rovers) for Casey, all 51, D Flanagan (Newcestown) for Calnan 55.

COLAISTE CHRIOST RI: J Traynor (St Finbarr’s); A Connolly (Ballygarvan), E Varian (St Nick’s), B Heffernan (do); O White (Sliabh Rua), J Kennefick (St Finbarr’s), B O’Neill (Nemo Rangers); C Molloy (do), R O’Neill (do); R Deasy (Sliabh Rua), A Petrov (Nemo Rangers), R Hogan (do); C O’Sullivan (St Finbarr’s), B Clancy-Byrne (St Nick’s), J Buckley (Nemo Rangers).

Subs: S Dooley (St Finbarr’s) for Clancy-Byrne 42, D O’Driscoll (Nemo Rangers) for Connolly, S Kiely (St Finbarr’s) for Buckley and B O’Driscoll (Brian Dillons) for B O’Neill, all 56.

Referee: M Harrington (Carrigaline).