Wed, 30 Nov, 2022 - 16:15

Hamilton High School deliver in the second-half to reach Corn Ui Mhuiri quarter-finals

The Bandon school become the third Cork representatives in the knock-out phase after Christmas
Hamilton High School deliver in the second-half to reach Corn Ui Mhuiri quarter-finals

Billy O'Neill, Col Chriost Ri tries to block down a pass by Jack Calnan, Hamilton High School. ECHOI/Irish Examiner schools football GAA : Hamilton High School, Bandon v Colaiste Criost Ri on the 4G pitch at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Pic: Larry Cummins

Mark Woods

Hamilton High School Bandon 5-15 

Colaiste Chriost Ri 1-4 

A storming second-half led to Hamilton HS becoming the third Cork side to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Corn Ui Mhuiri (Munster Post-Primary Schools SFC) at Pairc Ui Chaoimh’s 4G pitch on Wednesday.

They join group winners Colaiste an Spioraid Naoimh and St Francis College, Rochestown, in the last-eight after Christmas with fellow west Cork schools, Skibbereen CS and Clonakilty CC, also primed to advance.

Criost Ri were in contention at the interval, trailing by just 1-7 to 1-3 following a goal from full-forward Billy Clancy-Byrne, who flicked Oisin White’s right-wing cross to the coming up to half-time after Conor O’Sullivan goaled early for the Hammies.

The second-half was a different story, however, as the Bandon school upped the tempo, running at the Criost Ri defence and finishing well to add to 4-8 to their tally with Cian O’Sullivan scoring Criost Ri’s lone point on the resumption.

Adam Casey in action on the forward line for Hamilton High School. ECHOI/Irish Examiner schools football GAA : Hamilton High School, Bandon v Colaiste Criost Ri on the 4G pitch at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Pic: Larry Cummins
Adam Casey in action on the forward line for Hamilton High School. ECHOI/Irish Examiner schools football GAA : Hamilton High School, Bandon v Colaiste Criost Ri on the 4G pitch at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Pic: Larry Cummins

The Hammies, who only needed to avoid a six-point defeat to be edge High School Clonmel out of the reckoning on scoring difference, made sure of their place in the knock-out for the second successive year with a rush of scores.

It was 1-10 to 1-4 after 40 minutes, when the floodgates opened, midfielder Eoin Guinane surging forward from midfield to steer home his side’s second goal, which was quickly followed by a point from captain Niall Kelly, a Cork minor two seasons ago.

He formed part of a dynamic inside line of Sean Mac an tSaoi and Michael Maguire and they stretched the Hammies’ advantage with a couple of quickfire goals before Maguire registered his second moments later.

Michael Maguire in action for Hamilton High School. ECHOI/Irish Examiner schools football GAA : Hamilton High School, Bandon v Colaiste Criost Ri on the 4G pitch at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Pic: Larry Cummins
Michael Maguire in action for Hamilton High School. ECHOI/Irish Examiner schools football GAA : Hamilton High School, Bandon v Colaiste Criost Ri on the 4G pitch at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Pic: Larry Cummins

Scorers for Hamilton HS: S Mac an tSaoi 1-5, M Maguire 2-0, C O’Sullivan 1-2, E Guinane 1-1, N Kelly 0-3, J Calnan, J O’Leary, A Casey, D Flanagan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Criost Ri: B Clancy-Byrne 1-0, R Hogan 0-3f, C O’Sullivan 0-1.

HAMILTON HS: W Allen (Bandon); S Ahern (do), R O’Donovan (Valley Rovers), F Ustianowski (Kilbrittain); J Calnan (Bandon), C O’Sullivan (Ahan Gaels), J Burrows (Newcestown); C Johnson (Valley Rovers), E Guinane (do); P Kelly (Newcestown), J O’Leary (Valley Rovers), A Casey (do); S Mac an tSaoi (do), N Kelly (Newcestown), captain, M Maguire (Castlehaven).

Subs: J Cullinane (Bandon) for O’Donovan, S Barry (Dohenys) for Kelly, K Dart-O’Flynn (Valley Rovers) for Casey, all 51, D Flanagan (Newcestown) for Calnan 55.

COLAISTE CHRIOST RI: J Traynor (St Finbarr’s); A Connolly (Ballygarvan), E Varian (St Nick’s), B Heffernan (do); O White (Sliabh Rua), J Kennefick (St Finbarr’s), B O’Neill (Nemo Rangers); C Molloy (do), R O’Neill (do); R Deasy (Sliabh Rua), A Petrov (Nemo Rangers), R Hogan (do); C O’Sullivan (St Finbarr’s), B Clancy-Byrne (St Nick’s), J Buckley (Nemo Rangers).

Subs: S Dooley (St Finbarr’s) for Clancy-Byrne 42, D O’Driscoll (Nemo Rangers) for Connolly, S Kiely (St Finbarr’s) for Buckley and B O’Driscoll (Brian Dillons) for B O’Neill, all 56.

Referee: M Harrington (Carrigaline).

More in this section

Argentina v Mexico - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Group C - Lusail Stadium The Longshot: Foldin’ Generation in Belgium are now past their best 
Star midfielder Barry Coffey will return to Cork City next season Star midfielder Barry Coffey will return to Cork City next season
England v Iran - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Group B - Khalifa International Stadium The Longshot: Leaving aside the testing times it all went fine
#cork gaa
<p>Ireland's Rob Heffernan celebrates after crossing the finish line in the Men's 50K Race Walk in 2017. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy</p>

Leeside legend Rob Heffernan joins Cork football backroom

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Chocolate gifts that are as delicious to give as to receive Chocolate gifts that are as delicious to give as to receive
Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish
Holy smoke that is delicious Holy smoke that is delicious

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more