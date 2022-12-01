Paudie Palmer: No Cork joy from Kingdom

ON Saturday last, this column received a text from over the county bounds, which to put it bluntly, wasn’t very complimentary about the state of Cork football.

The catalyst of the message was the half time score of the Munster IFC, semi final Rathmore 1-10, Kanturk 0-02.

Thankfully he didn’t wait until a dozen minutes into the second half, 1-15 to 0-02!!

For the record, if you are still interested, the rebel representatives, did stage a comeback of sorts and for the remainder of the clash, they outscored their opponents 2-4 to 2 points.

You might suggest that I should have replied along the lines of him minding his own business, but I accepted it as a torch focussing on the structures in both counties.

Maybe, I should mind my own business now, but a Kerry senior football championship with only 8 club teams is, I would contend far from ideal in terms of the showcase event in that county and by extension for the provincial and All-Ireland club intermediate and junior championships.

I did mention last week that the contest in question did feature the kingdom’s eighth ranked side playing the Cork 24th on the charts.

It is possible that I am clutching at straws.

Already, Austin Stacks who were relegated just a few weeks ago, 10 months after appearing in the Munster senior club final are very short odds not alone to win the 2023 Kerry IFC, but to add a Munster and All-Ireland crown.

On hearing that, Clonmel Commercials who were so impressive in their demolition of Nemo Rangers a few weeks ago, were them themselves defeated, by Newcastle West on Sunday, I put the phone away.

One exemplar on the current state of play in relation to the big ball standards between the counties was enough for the weekend.

Will the next instalment between the two counties on Sunday week provide another depressing dispatch.

Unless, you have been sent on one of those all-expenses paid trip to Qatar, to say nice things about the local county board, you should be aware that the final old firm derby of this year will be between Kilmurry and Fossa to decide who takes possession of the Munster JFC canister.

On Saturday in Templetuohy, where the supporting army from Mid Cork outnumbered the Thurles Sarsfields following 3 to 1 and that, despite the distance between the two North Tipp locations being only 10 miles apart, Kilmurry didn’t have all their own way and just lead by one at the break 2-02 to 0-07.

Ian Walsh, Kanturk gets his kick away despite the flying tackle of Brian Friel, Rathmore in their Munster Club intermediate football final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture Dan Linehan

Those first half goals by Padraig Brehanu and David McCarthy and a six point return from their main man, Liam Wall ensured a 5 point win in the end for the Cork champions.

Meanwhile in West Limerick, the David mania was again in evidence with the “house full signs” being put in place 24 hours prior to throw in.

What has he added to the GAA coffers in the past 12 months?

In Kerry alone his contribution to their €1 million profit can’t be underestimated. Recently while in discussion with a gentleman about the Fossa one, he informed me of his father telling him about that massive crowds that attended matches when the late Christy Ring was in his prime.

Anyway, by half time in West Limerick, the show was over with the half time score at 1-11 to a point.

Midway through the second half David was withdrawn to ready himself for the real task at hand, signing autographs and taking selfies with members of the new wave.

For them and indeed all of us, it is a real privilege to watch him in action.

Have Kilmurry any chance?

No, you can’t say that you have often being reminded that anything can happen in a two-horse race!!

Can we check our interpretation of the rankings for some hope and clarification. The East Kerry club are currently No 24 in Kingdom charts while Kilmurry slot in at No 53 in this neck of the woods.

So, should we move on?

Not sure, if the four-person Kilmurry management team had put much thought into a possible final appearance prior to last Saturday but if they did a containment plan for the footballer of the year and his fellow Ireland winning brother Paudie would surely feature.

Well, that plan if it existed, may need altering. On Saturday the aforementioned Cliffords hit 8 points split evenly between them.

In the Kerry County final which went to ET, they contributed 3-13 out of a 4-14 tally. You could ask what were the other shooters doing?

Ask no more.

Against Feohanagh/Castlemahon, the aforementioned Clifford’s lost their leading brothers tag, enter the O’Shes siblings.

Emmet chipped in with 1-07 and brother Tadhg hit 3 points.

So now, you are getting the picture of the enormous task facing the rebel representatives.

At least, one of their defenders will always ably to say that he marked David Clifford!!

Another mid cork team that can look forward to a shorter version of the winner are the Naomh Aban Ladies who defeated Castleblaney Faughs to qualify for the All-Ireland junior final the weekend after next.

The semi final played before a large attendance in Ballyvourney, once again featured their man operators coming to the fore.

The centre of the defence was, as been the case all year, superbly marshalled by Muireann Dineen and Rosie Corkery.

The midfield pairing of Amy McDonagh and Player of the Match, Grainne Lucey put in another formidable showing.

Up front Grace Murphy and Allanagh Hoare hit 3 each with other telling contributions from Anne Maher, Lydia McDonagh and Eimear Murphy.

As you would expect, they will face a formidable test in the All-Ireland Final against Galway side Salthill Knocknacarra.

Thanks to exploits, of so many of our club teams of both genders and both codes, the journey through the winter tunnel is progressing and the light at the other end is coming into focus.

Contact: paudie.palmer@hotmail.com Twitter: @paudiep