Delaney believes City takeover will Usher in a positive era for the club

FORMER Cork City defender Damien Delaney has welcomed the news that the club may be about to undergo a takeover as he believes the Rebel Army needs further investment to be competitive.

The Board of Management has provisionally accepted a bid from Mr. Dermot Usher to purchase the entirety of Cork City Football Club, but the acceptance of the Board is subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Friends of the Rebel Army Society (FORAS).

The supporter's group, which currently controls the club, will vote at a Special General Meeting this Sunday, December 4th with a simple majority needed in order to approve or refuse the sale to Mr. Usher with no other approaches being considered at this time.

The Board have confirmed that they will be unanimously supporting a vote in favour of the sale in what they believe “could be an exciting next chapter in the history of Cork City FC.”

And speaking to the Echo on Wednesday at the launch of Virgin Media’s ‘A-Game’ for Ireland at Turner’s Cross, which saw David Meyler and Stephanie Roche take on Ireland’s top FIFA players and WYLDE esport athletes Ciaran Walsh and Tyrone Ryan, Damien Delaney praised the work done by Colin Healy in getting City promoted but he believes he now needs more funds to compete.

“They need investment but like anything, it has to be the right investment,” began Delaney.

“You can’t just jump at the first sign of interest; due diligence needs to be done which I presume it has or I’m assuming it has been done by the board and the board are unanimous in their approval of it.

“I’m pretty certain or I’m hopeful that they have done their due diligence and that means that the money that will come into the club will only be good for the club, and it will only be good for Cork football.

“Premier League League of Ireland needs Cork City in it. When you look at the crowds that were coming in here for the first division… It's good for the league to have an exciting Cork City team here at Turner’s Cross with a full house, it will be great to see that again next year.

Cork City manager Colin Healy

“I’m delighted for them, absolutely delighted for them and I know it’s a big week for them coming up with the FORAS vote on Sunday. It could be a pivotal moment in Cork City’s future.

“I think Colin has done an exceptional job with the players that he had to get it over the line.

“I can’t imagine the amount of pressure that they were under. They’re a young team but I know when you are down to nine games, six games, five games, you are just trying to get it over the line.

“You always think it’s never going to happen but eventually they did. Obviously, Galway didn’t finish the season as well as what we thought they would have done and then Waterford with a late charge really put Cork City under pressure.

“But Colin has done an exceptional job, it’s a big year for them next year and I just hope that - with this takeover - there’s money and funds being made available, and Colin can improve the squad, improve the conditions, improve the training, improve everything to give them a platform to go and compete next year.”