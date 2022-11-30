Mahon man O’Reilly makes team of the year for season at St Pat’s

SETTING goals in life can give us long term vision and short-term motivation.

Goals can help guide our focus and can help us sustain momentum in life.

Goals give us direction and to achieve a goal we set in life, is always satisfying.

And none more so than for 21-year-old footballer from Mahon, Adam O’Reilly who achieved his goal of making this year's Premier Division “Team of the year."

O’Reilly has just finished a season with St Pat's in the premier division of the league of Ireland having been sent out on loan from English side Preston.

A move he believes to have been his best decision to date in his career.

A superb season he has had and one that maybe could see him back in England sooner rather than later.

Here he tells us about his time with The Saints and how achieving his aim of making Team of the year meant to him.

“My season for St Pat's was unbelievable to be honest,” said O’Reilly.

"I really enjoyed my time there and all the people that I worked with during my time there.

"I gained a lot of experience and knowledge this year but also felt I’ve excelled and shown people how good I can be and how much more I have to give but overall, my season with St Pat's is something I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.”

There’s a lot of positives to take from a young player being sent out on loan.

Aaron Greene of Shamrock Rovers in action against Adam O'Reilly of St Patrick's Athletic during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between St Patrick's Athletic and Shamrock Rovers at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

While it’s not the level they wish to be playing at, more times than not it’s an opportunity for them to showcase their talent and maybe regain the confidence they may have lacked.

And this is certainly something the talented former Ringmahon player has done.

He played in over 30 games this season and that alone has improved his game massively while out on loan.

For every player, no matter what level, the importance of being on the pitch playing cannot compare to anything else.

“Being out on loan was the best decision I ever made as all you want as a footballer is to play games, but my decision was between conference in England or league of Ireland, and I took the leap of faith and decided league of Ireland and it’s one of the best decisions I’ve done to date as I’ve gained so much from this season alone.

"Nothing beats playing week in week out and hopefully this will be something that will become a regular occurrence in the not-too-distant future.

“My main aim for going on loan was to gain experience, play games, get plenty of minutes and put my name on the map.

"I feel like I’ve achieved all these things to a certain degree. Before I came to St Pat's I made goals for myself and one of them was to get into team of the year.

"I’m a big believer in something called law of attraction and I worked so hard to try earn the achievements I did this year which I’m grateful for doing so.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the season and my standout moments were probably playing in European football for the first time and my goal against Dundalk to win the game.

"The atmosphere was something I’ve never experienced, and the celebrations were even better.

"I’ve never felt like that in football before, after scoring that goal, one other moment was against Bohs when I scored my first professional goal.

"It was great for me to experience these moments and I believe they will help me going forward, especially my confidence.

"I always knew I could do it. I know my ability, but it was just to get the chance to perform on a more regular basis to show to myself and others what I can do.

"I’m glad it all worked out for me this season but there’s plenty of hard work to come and I know that.

“So, while I achieved all I set out for this season in the League of Ireland I will always want more. I always have that hunger to drive on and so now I look forward to my next step wherever that may take me.

"I want to continue pushing on in my career to try and make it to the highest level I can. That’s the dream. That’s my aim.”