Munster Club IFC: Cork v Kerry is an un-even contest

KANTURK became the latest champions of the third tier in Cork football to fall at the hands of Kerry opponents from their second ring in Rathmore’s 1-17 to 2-6 Munster Club IFC semi-final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh at the weekend.

They follow a line from 2014 of Valley Rovers, Carrigaline, Kiskeam, Mallow, Fermoy, Eire Og and Newmarket missing out on silverware.

Cork’s implementation of the senior A grade in 2020 has severely weakened the hand of the Cork representatives at intermediate provincial level.

Rathmore are ranked eighth in Kerry, Kanturk 25th in Cork and it’s even more imbalanced at junior where Cork junior champions Kilmurry meet David Clifford’s Fossa in the final on Sunday week.

Fossa are 24th in Kerry with Kilmurry well down the pecking order at 49 in Cork, champions of the fifth tier facing the best level three in the Kingdom.

Kanturk chairman Kieran Fitzgerald, who is also a selector, adopted a philosophical approach to the thorny issue.

“There’s no point in giving out or complaining about it,” he said. “That’s the situation facing our club. Is it unfair? I suppose, it is, but that’s the way the cards are dealt.

“Recent history and the record books speak for themselves. Cork clubs don’t seem to be able to get a foothold.

“Clyda Rovers were the last club to do it, but they missed the Kerry champions because Milltown-Malbay took them out.

“If you find yourself up against the Kerry teams in this competition, you’re certainly going to earn your win.”

Manager Padraig Kearns, Kanturk manager, believes there’s a discussion to be had, but not now. “That’s for another day. We won’t go through that now,” he said.

Rathmore, just like they did against An Ghaeltacht in the Kerry final, struck early and hard, John Moynihan again showing his nose for goal with a fabulous fourth minute cracker for a 1-3 to 0-0 lead.

From there Rathmore drove on, leading by 1-10 to 0-2 at half-time, strengthening their grip with five unanswered points on the resumption, but Kanturk kept battling, outscoring their fellow parishioners by 2-4 to 0-2 in the closing quarter.

“It’s very disappointing and I thought we would have done better,” Kearns admitted. “We had 13 training sessions since the county final, but we met a better team, simple as that.

“They were well above us and got the type of start we needed. We were chasing the game and couldn’t get back into it.

“Rathmore were 1-3 up after only a few minutes, but it wasn’t even the start because they were better footballers and very well-organised. The step up was too much for us.

“Still, there were a lot of positives. In the second-half we kept going right to the final whistle and scored those two goals.

“I reckon we created four goal chances in the game and if we had scored them, who knows, but it’s only an ‘if’. Against a good team, you must take your chances.

“There was a ‘never-say-die attitude’ and there are no regrets there because Rathmore were the better team. We drove on and could do no more. We just came up short.” Grantus Bucinskas emerged as top scorer for Kanturk by contributing 1-3 with Ian Walsh bagging the other goal.

“Grantus is a very good guy, who’s quick and can kick off either foot. There’s a good future ahead for him and Grantus also plays in goal for our hurlers.”

Rathmore now meet Na Piarsaigh in the final after the Limerick champions pipped Tipperary’s Ballina on penalties.

Meanwhile, Pairc Ui Chaoimh is the venue for tomorrow’s Corn Ui Mhuiri tie between Colaiste Chriost Ri and Hamilton High School, Bandon, 2pm start.