Is Now That’s What I Call Music the reason for Cork’s GAA woes?

ANY Cork GAA fans old enough to remember the Now That’s What I Call Music series on vinyl or cassette will have had more than a few good days supporting the blood and the bandages.

For those too young to remember anything other than Spotify, music was once purchased on physical items and played on a stereo.

Oh, and life wasn’t really in black and white either.

When you think about it, Cork fans of that vintage were a bit spoiled. Pretty much every year Cork was almost guaranteed a Munster title of some sort, with it being disappointing if there was no All-Ireland final appearance in at least one of the codes.

Of course, there was the double in 1990, and almost a repeat of that in 1999, but those halcyon days feel very far away now.

Cork won a Munster title in hurling or football every single year in the 1970’s. 1980 and 1981 must have felt like a famine, as both sides missed out.

A title was then won every year until 1991, before the first cracks began to show when three whole campaigns passed without a provincial trophy from 1996 to 1998. How did we live?

2001 was a bleak year, but one of the Cork hurlers or footballers either won Munster or contested (and even won) an All-Ireland final every year for the rest of that decade.

Cork captain Graham Canty lifts the Sam Maguire Cup. GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final, Down v Cork, Croke Park, Dublin. Picture credit: David Maher / SPORTSFILE

The decade that was the tens started well, with football All-Ireland glory against Down, but the footballers fell off a cliff soon after, with just the 2012 Munster title to show for their efforts since.

The hurlers have two All-Ireland defeats, in 2013 and 2021, to look back on, and three Munster titles in 2014, 2017 and 2018, but it’s nothing like what came before.

From 1971 to 2012 Cork won seventeen Munster football titles, which is not bad going considering Kerry were decent enough from the late 1970’s to the mid 1980’s and not bad in the noughties either.

Cork managed four All-Ireland wins in this time, which would probably be regarded on Leeside as underachievement, given that a few titles were possibly left behind. They’d bite your hand off in Mayo for that record though.

Even in the midst of Kerry’s last great team in gaelic football, in the noughties, Cork managed to win four Munster titles that decade.

They may not have turned any of those provincial wins into All-Ireland’s after, with the one All-Ireland that team did win coming through the backdoor in 2010, but that team was certainly competitive.

And that’s just football.

22 Munster hurling titles have been garnered since 1970, with 10 All-Ireland titles being won in this period.

Those stats look great at first viewing, until you realise that all those All-Ireland’s were won between 1970 and 2005.

It was recently announced that Cork hurling legend Seán Óg Ó hAilpin was joining Kieran Murphy’s backroom team that will be overseeing the Cork minor hurlers of 2023.

Having former Cork greats on underage managerial tickets is wonderful, as it must be great for young and upcoming players to have the last Cork captain to lift the Liam McCarthy Cup amongst their ranks at every training session and every match, but here’s the scary bit – as minor remains an U17 competition, not one of the 2023 minor panel were even born the last time Seán Óg lifted the cup for Cork after beating Galway in 2005.

That’s the kind of stat that makes you want to reach for your favourite Now That’s What I Call Music 4 vinyl record and stick on Bronski Beat’s ‘Why?’.

Remember when Mark Landers lifted the Liam McCarthy Cup at the drenched building site that was Croke Park in 1999?

Cork had gone nine whole years without winning an All-Ireland at that point.

The proud Killeagh man bellowed out “welcome back to Leeside Liam McCarthy, we missed you a lot”, once he had brought the rain filled cup back down from over his head.

The nine year famine had felt like forever. Once the New Year kicks in, in a few weeks, that will officially be year eighteen, and counting. We’d welcome a nine year famine at this stage.

Spotify was founded in April 2006.

Cork were All-Ireland champions at that point.

Maybe Spotify are the problem!

And back to Now That’s What I Call Music 4, where songs like ‘Missing You’, ‘It’s a Hard Life’ and ‘Never Ending Story’ might adequately sum up the feelings of suffering Cork GAA supporters these days.