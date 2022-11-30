Hospitals’ dominance rewarded with win over JONE in Business League

Jason O’Neill Electrical 1

Cork Hospitals 2

CORK HOSPITALS saved their best display of the season to outplay promotion chasing Jason O’Neill Electrical at Mayfield Park last Sunday morning.

The visitors led through Conor O’Halloran before Abukar Abdikarim blasted in a second to leave the hosts with a mountain to climb.

The home team rallied to pull one back through Bernard Power who capitalized on a tap in following a free kick.

Dave Synott and Dave Mullins were outstanding for the winners with Darren McCarthy the standout performer for JONE.

Andy Sull’s Hair 5

HBC Redemption Rovers 0

Andy Sull’s Hair went in one up at half-time courtesy of Kevin Mullane who neatly slotted in a cross from Ryan Walsh.

The introduction of regular starters Corey Ryan, Shaun Teegan and Josh McAuliffe strengthened the host’s grip on the game and within six minutes of the resumption, Nathan Keegan added a second.

In the 59th minute Teegan got in on the act with a third which was followed by a fourth from Ryan three minute later after the sub’s driving run and finish confirmed ASH’s superiority.

With chances aplenty going a begging, Scott McCarthy was on hand to tap in a rebound off a fine save by the visitor’s keeper, to complete the scoring in the 75th minute .

The win was enough to put the hosts top overnight.

Curry House Hungry Tigers 2

Trend Micro 3

Trend Micro’s recent revival continued with a third consecutive win, this time over Curry House in the Saturday afternoon kick-off at Mayfield Community School.

After Micro’s Matheus Freire and Howard Murphy exchanged first-half goals, Hannon Sheehy propelled Trend into a 2-1 win before Cherno Bidage equalized for a second time for the Tigers to set up an action packed final ten minutes.

Danny Brazil popped up with the winner in the 86th minute to keep the visitors on the fringes of the leaders going into the lead up to the Christmas break.

Longboats 0

SCS Crookstown United 0

Two teams going well in the league at the moment met in the Sunday afternoon fixture at Crosshaven.

At the end of a hard fought ninety minutes both sets of managers had to be content with a share of the spoils after opposing keepers, Crookstown’s Dave O’Leary and Longboats’ Eddie Walsh saved a penalty during the course of the ninety.

The Glue Pot Passage 2

Arc Rovers 3

Arc Rovers remain in pole position after coming away with all three points from their visit to Passage last Sunday afternoon.

Rovers looked to be coasting after going two up early on through Luke Hart and Greg Harrington.

The Glue Pot were not to be denied and proceeded to half the deficit before half-time after Eli Idorunba netted from close range.

A disputed red card hampered the host’s revival along with two disallowed goals and with the ten men battling to stay in the contest, Dean Cummins impressively waltzed past three players to make it three-one.

The hosts refused to lie down and Eoghan Harris made it 3-2 before the final whistle brought a finish to proceedings.

Sports Gear Direct Premier Division

Doolan’s Cow 6

Brew Boys United 2

Champions Doolan’s Cow continue to be the team to beat after accounting for promoted Brew Boys at Mayfield Community School.

After Jamie Murphy opened the scoring in the 5th minute with a superb strike from outside the area, Matty Quish levelled fifteen minutes later. Brian Harris’s header across the face of the goal was tucked away by James Cotter for a second for Doolan’s on the half hour.

Within five minutes, Murphy added a third only for Gareth Fishlock to leave one between the teams at the interval.

However, further goals from Stephen McCarthy, Cotter and Aaron Hennessy wrapped up the points by the 75th minute.

Jay Bazz 6

Martin Harvey Solicitors 0

Jay Bazz, who picked up one point in the last two fixtures, got back to winning ways by putting Shield finalists Martin Harvey Solicitors to the sword at Mayfield Community School.

First-half goals from Alex O’Driscoll and Junior Kavanagh (free-kick), set the tone before goals from Ryan O’Gorman, Michael Coffey, Patrick Kenny and Stephen Long made sure the gap at the top would be extended to eight points.

Rory Murphy and Darren Nugent impressed for the winners.

OBS 9

Absolute Contracting Inch United 0

Two teams, without a win, struggling at the wrong end of the table met at a wet and windy Crosshaven last Saturday morning.

The hosts had conceded thirty goals in their six matches to date, an average of five a game, but went along way to repairing the damage by scoring nine without reply.

Striker Nyall O’Brien’s return to action was an influential factor in a glut of goals being scored by Fletcher Flynn (3), Tadhg Shanahan (2), O’Brien, Charlie Leahy, Shane Barry and Lee Maher.

O’Brien and Leahy up front, Shanahan and Barry in the middle and Maher, Donal Coakley, Ross Drummond and Steve Corbett at the back contributed handsomely to a stirring performance.