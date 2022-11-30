Blarney bounce back to winning ways in CWSSL U12 league with a win over Passage

Passage 1

Blarney 2

BLARNEY bounced back from last week's heavy defeat to league leaders Mallow by defeating Passage 2-1 in an entertaining GE Healthcare CWSSL U12 Division 1 match which was played in between heavy showers at Rockenham Park in Passage last Sunday morning and was only one of a handful of matches which went ahead over the weekend.

Played in front of a large crowd, it was the visitors who had the best chance in the opening minutes when Lauren O’Sullivan’s chance at the near post went just wide, but Passage came back into the game and had a number of chances with Emily Collier’s effort bijng deflected for a corner kick and Eva Barry’s effort coming off the crossbar as the home side were making their move.

Blarney keeper Clodagh White did well to gather the ball ahead of an advancing Emily Collier and Eva Barry, but in the 15th minute it was Blarney who took the lead as Kaci O’Sullivan slotted the ball home from a well routine corner kick to give the visitors the lead.

Passage continued to press, and within six minutes had equalised when a defensive error let in Roisin Hanlan who managed to bundle the ball over the line.

Blarney had chances from Kaci O’Sullivan whose long-range free kick went just over the bar followed by Paige Knowles’s chip which was deflected wide by the Passage keeper for a corner as the sides were level 1-1 at the break.

Passage who played against Blarney in the CWSSL U12 Div 1 match at Rockenham Park recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Blarney almost regained the lead within the first minute of the restart only for Maeve Dennehy’s long range free kick being well held by Alyssa O’Neill Pam in the Passage goal, while at the other end Passage had a chance to go ahead only for Emily Collier’s effort from inside the area also go wide.

Passage continued to press, Eva Barry hitting the crossbar in the 35th minute who also saw another effort being well saved by the Blarney keeper Clodagh White who was delighted to see a goal disallowed shortly after for offside.

Blarney now pressed forward, Passage keeper Alyssa O’Neill Pam saving right on the line from Isabelle O’Sullivan and moments later did well to cover from Kaci O’Sullivan as the visitors were putting the home side under pressure.

Play was now going from end to end with chances falling to both teams with both keepers doing well to keep their teams in the game.

Blarney regained the lead in the 49th minute when Kaci O’Sullivan’s shot on goal was blocked by the Passage keeper only to fall to Ally O’Sullivan who made no mistake on the far side sending the ball into the far corner from 15 yards.

Passage pressed for the equaliser, with Ella O’Connor’s effort being covered by the Blarney keeper, but it was the visitors who took the points and remain second in the Under 12 Div 1 league table.

Passage: Alyssa O’Neill Pam, Sarah Mooney, Addison Murphy, Sophie Lordan, Sarah Hendrick, Roisin Hanlan, Sarah Coughlan, Emily Collier, Eva Barry, Kerri Daly, Jules Turnbull, Molly Waters, Ella O’Connort, Zofia Bubrowski, Emile Lenihan, Grace Walton

Blarney: Clodagh White, Amy O’Keeffe, Aoife Harrington, Aoife Foley, Maeve Dennehy, Kaci O’Sullivan, Lauren O’Sullivan, Kasey Rose O’Connor, Aisling Rowley, Paige Knowles, Alley O’Sullivan, Hollie Healy, Ananna Lyons, Isabelle O’Sullivan

Referee: Pat Cronin.