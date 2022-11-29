Cork captaincy won't change Seán O'Donoghue

New Cork hurling captain Seán O’Donoghue admits that it was a pleasant surprise to be asked to lead the team, but he doesn’t expect it to be any kind of a burden.

Corner-back O’Donoghue, who turns 27 in January, was announced as the captain – the first in the reign of new manager Pat Ryan – at the beginning of this month, just after helping his club Inniscarra to win the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier IHC, beating Castlemartyr in the final after a replay.

The call wasn’t necessarily something that he was expecting but obviously it was never something he was going to turn down.

“I was vice-captain last year,” he says, “but I didn’t know how they’d go about picking it, really.

“I was a bit taken aback, more pleasantly surprised than surprised, I suppose.

“Mark Coleman has been a great captain, so I didn’t really expect anything different. Pat might have wanted to put his own thing in place, I don’t know what it was, but it’s nothing to take away from Mark.

“He was a brilliant captain.”

O’Donoghue made his debut for the county in the Waterford Crystal Cup (precursor to the Munster Hurling League) under Jimmy Barry-Murphy in 2015 and also featured in 2016 after Kieran Kingston took over as manager but it wasn’t until 2018 and the Munster SHC win over Clare that he made his championship debut.

He helped Cork to retain the provincial title that year and, since then, the Inniscarra club man has largely been ever-present in the Cork full-back line. He was nominated for an All-Star award in 2021 after excelling on the county’s run to that year’s All-Ireland final.

He was a Munster U21 football medallist in 2016, two years after winning an All-Ireland B post-primary football title with Ballincollig’s Coláiste Choilm – for whom he was also captain.

O’Donoghue has a fairly strong portfolio in terms of previous stints as skipper of various teams. That experience will stand to him, not least in terms of knowing not to be overawed by the responsibilities of the role.

It’s something that former Inniscarra manager Paul McCarthy alluded to after the appointment of O’Donoghue as captain.

“He’s the ultimate professional, really,” McCarthy said.

“He looks after himself unbelievably well. Some nights where we’d be training, he’d go to the gym afterwards and do extra reps or whatever he needs to do.

"His dedication to the game is amazing. He’s as close as you’d get to a full-time player.

“He’s so calm and he takes everything in his stride. I’m sure it’ll be like that now too with the captaincy, even though it’s obviously a great honour.”

That’s the attitude that O’Donoghue himself is taking.

“I captained the school in 2014, when we won the All-Ireland B football,” he says.

“Then I was captain of the freshers for UCC and we lost the final of that to UCD. After that, I was captain of the Cork U21 football team in 2017.

“I think you’re either a captain or you’re not, in the sense that you’re not going to change yourself to do it.

“I don’t know what it is about me that I’ve been picked as captain of a few teams – maybe it’s that I do a bit of talking or something, I’m not sure – but I wouldn’t be the kind to let it make a difference to my preparation or the way that I train or the way that I am in the dressing room or anything like that.

“It’s just about trying to lead, really. Luckily, inside in Cork, there are leaders all over the dressing room so it’s just a case of plugging away and trying to do a small bit extra – without changing anything!”

It’s a similar situation in terms of the management for 2023 as, while Ryan is the new boss, he has previously served as senior coach as well as guiding Cork to the 2020 and 2021 All-Ireland U20 titles. O’Donoghue is looking forward to getting back in action.

“Everyone really has worked with Pat in some sense, so there’ll be no favourites or anything like thatm” he says.

“Everyone is singing off the same hymnsheet now really and everyone is going to be given the same chance, which is good.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to it now as soon as I can. I’d only get bored of not training!”