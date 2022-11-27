Grenagh too good for Western Gaels in Muskerry U21B hurling championship final

Grenagh: 0-19

Western Gaels 0-7

GRENAGH were too strong for Western Gaels in the Farho Intelligent Heating Muskerry U21 B hurling championship final at Ballincollig on Sunday afternoon.

Grenagh had many fine performers in this 13-a-side final, Seán Joyce was unplayable, with his silky skills and scoring points from everywhere on the pitch, the young forward was the star of the show, captain Jack Buckley and Jason O’Keeffe played very well in defence, Ted Twomey got on a world of ball in midfield, while Dan Twomey and David Coleman also played key roles.

Western Gaels, an underage amalgamation between neighbouring clubs Kilmichael and Iveleary, battled gamely right to the end, but they just came up against a far superior outfit. Seán Buttimer and Ronan Murphy were the pick of the bunch on their side.

The team in yellow and blue aided by the wind, hit the first three points inside six minutes. Dan Twomey, who Grenagh have high hopes for in the coming years landed the first point, while a Joyce free and a Ted Twomey effort following a clever cross field pass from Coleman, settled the winning team.

Western Gaels got their first score after 14 minutes, Chris O’Connell landing a long-range point.

The beaten team wouldn’t score for another 16 minutes, during that time Grenagh scored seven consecutive white flags. Western Gaels did score two of the next three points before the break, but Grenagh had a commanding 0-11 to 0-3 lead at half-time.

Western Gaels now aided by the wind in the new half landed the first score, Murphy converting a free.

Grenagh were still playing with a swagger despite playing against the wind and raised three of the next four white flags. Joyce (2) and a Ted Twomey free with the Grenagh scores, 0-14 to 0-5 after 45 minutes.

Murphy pointed from a free for his side, but the one-way traffic continued, Coleman (2) and a Joyce free extended Grenagh’s advantage out to eleven points.

Jack Sweeney scored a beauty of a point for Western Gaels with four minutes remaining, their last score, as Coleman raised two late white flags for the team in yellow and blue.

Scorers for Grenagh: S Joyce 0-9 (0-5f), D Coleman 0-4, D Twomey 0-2, T Twomey 0-2 (0-1f), J Lehane 0-1, C Cronin 0-1.

Scorers for Western Gaels: R Murphy 0-4 (0-3f), C O’Connell 0-2, J Sweeney 0-1.

Grenagh: P O’Connell; J Buckley (c), J O’Keeffe; A McCarthy, N Coleman, C Joyce; J Lehane, T Twomey; D O’Shea, S Joyce, D Coleman; B McCarthy, D Twomey.

Subs: C Cronin for B McCarthy (24), P Ahern for A McCarthy (38).

Western Gaels: A Kelleher; S Buttimer, A O’Dea; J McCarthy, B O’Riordan, J Sweeney; R Murphy, S Riordan; S Pickering, C O’Connell (c), D Horgan; S Hodman, D Cotter.

Subs: - Referee: Ger Ahern (Canovee).