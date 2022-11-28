CFC Banteer B cause a huge cup upset when they knocked Premier A side CFC Banteer A out of the AOH Cup

CFC Banteer A 0

CFC Banteer B 1

LEAGUE 3 side CFC Banteer B caused a huge cup upset when they humbled Premier A side CFC Banteer A from the AOH Cup after a narrow 1-0 victory in the third round at the Banteer Sports Complex over the weekend.

Getting the nod for the Man of the Match award, sponsored by Gary McCarthy Trophies, was Banteer B goalkeeper Evan Murphy who made some crucial saves while facing adversity for much of the contest.

Banteer’s B side had to work like Trojans to defend for all their might as the A side heaped attack after attack on an overworked defence, but in the end, they held on to what was a memorable victory.

Banteer B’s keeper was first to spring into action as he had to leap to tip a dangerous in-swinger from Chris Taylor over the bar.

And when Daniel Culloty played in Liam O’Brien, it took a superb tackle by Cathal Donoghue to abort the threat.

Then, when Darragh Burke swung a cross in for Liam O’Brien, he headed wide of the target.

The A side continued to press and after Liam O’Brien looped narrowly over from Timmy Murphy’s cross, Darragh Burke crossed for Brendan Stack to head over.

Minutes later, Liam O’Brien and Niall Kearney clashed for possession and when the ball broke loose, David Murphy pounced to drill his effort agonisingly wide of the upright.

Denis Crowley (Cork AUL) presents the Man of the Match award (Sponsored by Gary McCarthy Trophies) to CFC Banteer B's keeper Evan Murphy. Picture: Barry Peelo.

The A side continued in the ascendancy and Evan Murphy was in the right place to deal with a firm flick by Darragh Burke. But, on 35 minutes, the B side nosed in front when Jack Cott fired home from the spot after Tuathal O’Brien was fouled inside the box.

The A side responded with gusto with Daniel Culloty firing wide of the target before Darragh Burke picked out Liam O’Brien to drill narrowly wide with a low effort.

Banteer A exploded from the blocks as the second half took off with Stewart O’Keeffe skewing wide before Alan Coughlan narrowly cleared the bar.

The B side were under big pressure now as they were forced to go behind the ball in numbers and following Culloty’s stinging effort that whistled agonisingly wide, Liam O’Brien headed over while unattended soon after.

Then, Evan Murphy saved from David Murphy’s low effort before producing a fine stop from Liam O’Brien.

Evan Murphy was certainly playing his role by producing some further saves before pushing David Murphy’s penalty away to safety on 84 minutes.

There was still some time for the A side to launch a series of late assaults but in the end, their cause was forlorn.

CFC BANTEER A: Ben Newman, Alan Coughlan, Timmy Murphy, Cathal Donoghue, Brendan Stack, David Murphy, Stewart O’Keeffe, Daniel Culloty, Liam O’Brien, Chris Taylor, Darragh Burke.

Subs: David McAuliffe for Steward O’Keeffe (63), Tadgh Murphy for Timmy Murphy (87).

CFC BANTEER B: Evan Murphy, Liam Murphy Tomas McAuliffe, Brian O’Keeffe, Niall Kearney, Paudie Ryan, Tuathal O’Brien, Darren O’Connor, Jack Cott, Maoulmhure O’Brien, Maolisa O’Brien.

Subs: Olan O’Doherty for Niall Kearney (19), Conor Murphy for Brian O’Keeffe (55).

Referee: Alan Belmajdoub.