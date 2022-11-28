Carrigaline score two and see off Mallow challenge

Carrigaline United B 2 Mallow United A 0

CARRIGALINE B scored two second-half goals to beat Mallow United A in the Blackwater Motors U12 Division 7 match at Ballea Park on Saturday morning, one of a handful of games played due to horrendous weather conditions over the previous few days.

There was a welcome break in the rain at the start of the game, with both teams pressing forward looking for early opportunities on goal.

The first real chance fell to Mallow when Lorcan O’Brien managed to get behind the Carrigaline defence and ran straight at the keeper Josh O’Rourke who did well to block his effort in the area denying him a shot on goal.

Carrigaline had a period of dominance early in the first half with Mallow forced to scramble the ball away from inside the area as the home side pressed forward.

However, midway through the first half Mallow started to come forward and had a couple of good chances to open the scoring with Jason O’Keeffe sending an effort wide from 15 yards from a poor kick out and followed moments later by another chance which went over the bar.

Carrigaline's Sam Macken manages to head the ball away from Mallow Utd A's Lorcan O'Brien. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Carrigaline at this stage were forced back in their own half as the visitors continued to press forward with the hosts contained in their half of the pitch for some time. Mallow’s Owen Barrett’s free kick from outside the area went wide while O’Brien’s effort on goal was deflected for a corner before Carrigaline’s Eoin Farrelly managed to break into the Mallow half only to see his effort being deflected for a corner as the first half came to an end.

The second half saw both teams attempt to break the deadlock, Mallow’s O’Keeffe’s effort going over and had another chance being deflected for a corner kick. Carrigaline were starting to make headway with Farrelly’s crosses from the left causing problems for the visitors as the home side were coming forward and winning a number of corners.

The opening score came in the 46th minute when Mallow failed to clear from a Carrigaline corner, the ball finding Ali Al Amoud unmarked on the far corner who duly blasted the ball into the net from 13 yards.

Carrigaline, boosted by their score, had additional chances from Ian O’Connell and Ryan O’Leary with the Mallow keeper Dara Sheahan doing exceptionally well in keeping his team in the game.

Carrigaline’s second came three minutes from time in the 57th minute when O’Leary managed to get behind the Mallow defence and ran straight at goal, sending a low shot past Sheahan from 15 yards.

Mallow Utd A's Jason O'Keeffe clears from Carrigaline B's Conor Walsh. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Mallow attempted to get back into the game in what little time was ahead, Carrigaline keeper O’Rourke doing well to keep out an advancing O’Keeffe in the 59th minute, but it was the home side who collected the three points and into second in the table with 12 points from five games having won their last four in a row.

CARRIGALINE B: Josh O’Rourke, Conor Walsh, Sam Macken, Daniel Ahern, Gary Kelly, David Hegarty, Ali Al Amoud, Eoin Farrelly, Ian O’Connell, Matthew Galvin, Brian Dougherty, Ryan O’Leary.

MALLOW UNITED A: Dara Sheehan, Lorcan O’Brien, Owen Barrett, Donough Lynch, Eduardo Olivera, Jason O’Keeffe, Darragh Noonan, Sean Leszek, Colm O’Rourke, Kieran Good.

Referee: Denis Morley