Frustrating day for Sunday’s Well as they lose out to Bruff

Sunday's Well 3 Bruff 10

IT proved to be another frustrating afternoon for Sunday's Well in Division 2C of the Energia All Ireland League.

Yellow cards in either half proved costly for the Well as well as their inability to make the wind advantage count on the scoreboard in the first half.

The game was scoreless at the break which very much suited Bruff. Heavy rain made handling difficult; which did impact Bruff's attempt to spread the ball out wide; with several handling errors. Such an early error almost led to an immediate breakaway try for Sunday's Well but Evan O'Connell's pass was behind Ryan Kelleher.

Andrew Mintern was busy at the breakdown regularly winning turnovers. The Well created some promising attacking maul opportunities but couldn't quite control the ball with the line beckoning. Fabien Loughrey also missed three penalties; two in front of the post that he would have expected to get.

The game started to get feisty midway through the opening half with Denis Hurley being held off the ball. This may have fired up the player-coach who shortly after was yellow-carded for a high tackle. Bruff then took control for the final ten minutes and a great driving maul off their own almost led to the opening score.

After the drive was halted, Pa Maher nearly powered his way over, before scrum-half Paul Collins tried to stretch over but lost the ball.

Conor O'Brien, Sunday's Well, rises above Pa Maher, Bruff. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Kieran Bennett almost scored a sensational try for Bruff after the restart. From under his posts, he raced to the left touchline where all the big forwards covering for the Well. Bennett blitzed past them, before deep in opposing territory the covering defence eventually caught him.

Fabien Loughrey's high kicks were often misjudged by Bruff allowing the 'Well to progress up field. Eventually, they earned a penalty that Loughrey opened the scoring with.

Bruff often pinned the Well back with long kicks. An hour in, Harry McHenry was sin-binned for playing the scrum-half at a ruck. Collins levelled with the kick.

From the restart, with the Well a man down in the backfield, Bruff kicked the ball back into touch at the 22. They secured possession and bought the ball up to the line where Warren Loulanting ran around to take the ball at pace and crashed over. Collins superbly converted and Bruff kept pinning the Well back for the remaining 20 minutes to secure the win.

Scorers for Sunday's Well: F Loughrey pen.

Bruff: W Loulanting try, P Collins pen, con.

SUNDAY'S WELL: G Downey; S Keevers, J Leary, D Hurley, R Kelleher; R Geary, F Loughrey; E O'Connell, J McHenry, M McCarthy; J Costello, R Mintern; A Mintern, D O'Brien, C O'Brien (c).

Replacements: J Downey, C Axson, F MacChlannadha, H McHenry, J Featherstone.

BRUFF: K Bennett; S Duggan, G Whelan, W Loulanting, M Fitzpatrick; A O'Byrne, P Collins; B Keogh, T Quigley, TJ Coffey; P Maher, T O'Dwyer; J Cleary, C Fitzpatrick, C Rea.

Replacements: D Barrett, E Finn, C O'Reilly, K O'Dwyer, N Keogh.

Referee: S Gaughan (IRFU).