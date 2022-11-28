Joshua Tree darts team too strong on night for the Residence

THE ladies played the third round of games in the A and B Divisions and in the local derby on Blarney Street featuring the Joshua Tree and the Residence it was the Josh who came through on a 4-1 scoreline.

Joshua won four on the spin with Eileen Jones, Ciara Haugh, Mary Nugent and Breda Barrett winning against Caroline Coutts, Maria Healy, Michelle Barry and Sharon Anderson while the sole win for the Residence came from Michelle Gould in her defeat of Siobhan Keohane.

Recently crowned league champions Ma Dullea's also came out as 4-1 winners in their home game against the Local.

Kathryn Hewitt and Aisling Ferriter were successful, 2-0 apiece, against Angela O’Connor and Christine O’Mahony before Mary O’Neill won one back for the Local with a 2-0 win over Ma Dullea's captain Rita Hannigan.

Ma’s went on to claim the remaining two games with Kathleen Doyle winning 2-1 from Martina Murphy and Karina Nova taking the final game 2-0 against Andrea O’Mahony for a very impressive win.

Glenryan 2 recorded a hard-fought win over recent Ladies B League champions Red Cove Inn who had won the title with a win over the Glenryan 1 some weeks ago.

A hat-trick of wins saw the Glenryan ladies set up their win as Teresa Kelleher, Susan Herlihy and Kellie Anne Byrne all scored 2-1 victories against Aileen Callnan, Lilian Higgins and Rosarie Callnan.

Red Cove did stage a recovery to claim the remaining two clashes as Gillian Hegarty and Lynda Lynch both scored 2-0 wins over Christine Hennessy and Lily Byrne to put a gloss at the end for the Red Cove.

Glenryan first team flattered to deceive as they stormed into a 2-0 lead in their home game against the Gallows as Allison Goulding and Hannah Shinkwin both won convincingly but the remaining three games went the way of the Gallows as Sinead Worboys, Helen Lawton and Mariah Barrett halted the rot to give the away side the win.

The Groves Bar in Blackpool will tonight stage the quarter-finals of the men’s Premier Division League with the line-up as follows: Joshua Tree v Quinlans 1 and Cow v Riverstown Inn.

The semi-finals and final of the Premier League will be played on Monday night next, also at the Groves with the winners of the above two quarter-finals joining Quinlans 2 and the Groves 1 with the action to get underway at 8.15pm sharp.

Next Monday night will also see the quarter-finals of the First Division league and also the quarter-finals of the Second Division league being played.

Monday, December 12 the semi-finals and final of both the First and Second Division will bring an end to pre-Christmas competition until the New Year.