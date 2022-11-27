Sun, 27 Nov, 2022 - 16:05

Lucey inspires Naomh Aban as they march on to All-Ireland final

The Cork club will go for All-Ireland glory on Sunday December 11
Naomh Abán's Grainne Lucey and Castleblayney Faughs' Sally Moloney go high for the ball during the current account.ie All Ireland ladies junior club championship semi final at Ballyvourney. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Rory Noonan

Naomh Aban 0-12

Castleblaney Faughs 0-7

A magnificent team performance from Naomh Aban saw them get the better of Castleblaney Faughs in the currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Junior Club Championship semi-final at Páirc Íosagáin, Ballyvourney on Sunday.

They had outstanding displays all over the pitch with Muireann Dineen impressing at full-back as she kept their opponent's star, Jodie McQuillan at bay all through, as she only scored from frees over the 60 minutes.

In front of her the likes of Amy McDonagh Eimear Murphy, Lydia McDonagh, Allanagh Hoare and Grace Murphy were magnificent but their midfielder Grainne Lucey was superb.

She covered was all over the pitch and one minute she was back in defence clearing the danger and then setting up attack after attack and was deserving winner of the Player of the Game accolade.

Naomh Abán's Noel McDongah looks anxious against Castleblayney Faughs during the current account.ie All Ireland ladies junior club championship semi final at Ballyvourney. Picture; Eddie O'Hare
Both defences were dominant early on before Hoare opened the scoring for the home side eight minutes in, with McQuillan equalising from a free for the Monaghan outfit.

In a low-scoring start it took until the 17th minute for the third score to come when Grace Murphy put Naomh Aban back in front from a free. Hoare raised their third white flag in the 24th minute as they had now settled into the game and were starting to dominate.

Annie Maher stretched their lead to 0-4 to 0-1, before another McQuillan free reducing the deficit.

Just before half-time Lydia McDonagh managed to break free from the Catleblaney and split the posts to see them lead by 0-5 to 0-2 and with the wind at their backs for the second-half they would have been the happier of the two sides at this stage.

Amy McDonagh increased their lead at the start of the second-half and Murphy made it five point lead when she scored from a free with 33 minutes gone.

Naomh Abán's Allanagh Hoare shoots from Castleblayney Faughs' Laura Connolly during the current account.ie All Ireland ladies junior club championship semi final at Ballyvourney. Picture; Eddie O'Hare
Lucey had a goal chance for the home side but a magnificent tackle from Sheena McKenna denied her with the ball going out for a 45.

Lydia McDonagh increased their lead further as the home side were now dominating. Further scores from Lucey and Maher made it 0-10 to 0-3 as Naomh Aban had one foot in the final.

But massive credit has to go to Castleblaney who kept going, with Aimee Donnelly reducing the deficit. Hazel Hughes then split the posts. McQuillan then scored from a free and when Orlaith Moloney raised another white flag there was only three between the sides, as Noamh Aban led 0-10 to 0-7.

But the Cork outfit weren’t going to let this one slip easily and Hoare raised a white flag for the insurance point for Naomh Aban. Fittingly Murphy got the last score to round of an impressive display by the corner-forward as Noamh Aban march on to the All-Ireland final on December 11.

Naomh Abán's Grace Murphy breaks between Castleblayney Faughs' Arlene Leonard and Laura Connolly during the current account.ie All Ireland ladies junior club championship semi final at Ballyvourney. Picture; Eddie O'Hare
Scorers for Naomh Aban: G Murphy (3f), A Hoare 0-3 each, L McDonagh (1f), A Maher 0-2 each, A McDongah, G Lucey 0-1 each.

Castleblaney Faughs: J McQuillan 0-3 (3f), A Donnelly 0-2, H Hughes, O Maguire 0-1 each.

NAOMH ABAN: L Hughes; U Twohig, M Dineen, A Creedon; E Kelly, R Corkery, M E Kelliher; A McDonagh, G Lucey; A Hoare, E Murphy, C Phelan; A Maher, L McDonagh, G Murphy.

Subs: J Kelly for E Murphy (56), C Murphy for ME Kelliher (57).

CASTLEBLANEY FAUGHS: R Treanor; L Connolly, S Brady, A Leonard; H Hughes, E Heavin, S McKenna; E Ruddin, O Maguire; G Hanratty, A McCooey, S Moloney; A Connolly, J McQuillan, C Farrell.

Subs: A Donnelly for S Moloney (33), A Donaghy for G Hanratty (43).

Referee: Patrick Smith, Waterford.

