Cobh Ramblers delighted with honourable mention from Roy Keane when discussing his development as a player

CORK'S Roy Keane congratulated Cobh Ramblers for celebrating their centenary year during ITV’s coverage of the World Cup clash between Argentina and Mexico on Saturday night.

The Cork native was in the British television station’s studio in Qatar alongside fellow pundits Gary Neville and Joe Cole to discuss the huge match when the subject of his former club came up.

Keane was shown a photo of himself togged out in the Ram’s famous claret and blue strip at St Colman’s Park before he was then asked about his time at the club.

"Yeah Cobh, brilliant," began the former midfielder.

Roy Keane with co manager Bob O'Donovan and Mick O'Keeffe as he came to support Cobh Ramblers Ex players against Springfield in a charity fund raiser for Cobh Hospital at St Colman's Park, Cobh

“I had one year with Cobh Ramblers, (in the) League of Ireland which was brilliant. It was a great education for me; they're 100 years old this year, so well done to them.

"They were a real help to me in my career and I am very grateful to them for that.

"I was very, very lucky. I have always said I have been very lucky in my career and going to Cobh for the year was a great help for me in terms of my development."

Keane made 23 appearances for Cobh before moving on to Nottingham Forest.

The shout-out from arguably one of their most famous sons, in front of such a large audience and ahead of such a significant match also seemed to catch Cobh Ramblers off guard.

“Well...this was unexpected,” they tweeted on their official Twitter account.

“Nice to get a shout-out for our centenary on ITV Sport this evening during their World Cup coverage. You know what they say... Once a Ram, always a Ram.”

The Republic of Ireland and Manchester United legend was one of three new inductees into the Cobh Ramblers Hall of Fame - along with Ita Burns and Michael Geasley - on Friday night as the club rounded off its centenary celebrations in style with a dinner dance.

But the Mayfield man’s performances for Cobh during his one season at the club for the 1989/90 season wasn’t enough to see him named in their Team of the Century - as voted by the club’s season ticket holders and members - which was also announced on the night.

Roy Keane in action for Cobh Ramblers

“It’s surreal to be celebrating 100 years of the club and it was important that we did celebrate it,” admitted chairman Bill O’Leary recently.

“It’s not an easy achievement especially when you are a semi-professional club.

“It’s important to recognize them but really this was all just about coming together and celebrating together to recognize everyone who has contributed to the club over the 100 years.”

Cobh Ramblers Team of the Century:

Goalkeeper: John O’Sullivan.

Defenders: Packie Kelly, George Mellerick, Eddie O’Halloran, George Wilshaw.

Midfielders: Paddy Shortt, Paul O’Neill, Paul Crowley, Fergus McDaid.

Forwards: Bob Donovan, Frank O’Neill.