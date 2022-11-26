Ballincollig U21 hurlers hold off Blarney to lift Muskerry title

Ballincollig 0-15 Blarney 0-11

BALLINCOLLIG edged out Blarney in an entertaining Farho Intelligent Heating Muskerry Premier U21 hurling championship final at a wet Ovens on Saturday afternoon.

The Village deserved the victory played in poor weather conditions, led by Cork U20 Brian Keating, they always kept their opposition at arm’s length and defended resolutely in the closing stages, with Harry Ahearne anchoring them.

Blarney were missing Cork senior hurler Shane Barrett through injury and were too reliant on Pádraig Power to get the scores.

Collig started full of intent, aided by the wind. They scored the first three points inside three minutes, as Tadhg O’Connell and Keating (2) settled their side.

Blarney, who last won this competition back in 2015, registered their first score after eight minutes, Power converting a placed ball.

Blarney's Padraig Power holds off Ballincollig's Brian Keating. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Ballincollig under the guidance of David Collins were the better team for the majority of the first half as the winning team landed three of the next four points. Evan Cooke’s effort, following a sublime pass from Ahearne, the pick of the bunch. Keating pointed from a free to push Ballincollig’s advantage out to five after 18 minutes before Blarney gradually got to grips of the game, as Power, Cian Barrett and Jerry Murphy's white flags brought the deficit down to just two.

All-Ireland minor winners James Dwyer and the impressive O’Connell gave the winning team some breathing space five minutes to the short whistle: 0-9 to 0-5. The sides traded frees before the half-time whistle, as the team in green and white held a four-point advantage.

The winners cut open the Blarney defence 56 seconds into the new half as Keating’s powerful shot was well saved. Cian O’Driscoll was quickest to react but his effort hit the top of the crossbar and went over for a point. They were reduced to 14 players after 36 minutes though, the lively O’Driscoll receiving a second yellow card.

The Village managed the game superbly from here and by the third quarter led 0-13 to 0-8.

Blarney brought the deficit down to a goal through two quick white flags to set up a grandstand finish, 0-14 to 0-11 with five minutes remaining. Keating converted another free and it out to be the insurance score.

Blarney threw the kitchen sink at their opposition in the closing stages, desperate for a green flag, but Collig stood strong to claim the silverware for the first time in six years.

Ballincollig players celebrate after defeating Blarney in the Muskerry U21 Premier HC final at Ovens. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Scorers for Ballincollig: B Keating 0-8 (0-7 f), T O’Connell 0-3, C O’Driscoll 0-2, E Cooke, J Dwyer 0-1 each.

Blarney: P Power 0-9 (0-8 f), J Murphy, C Barrett 0-1 each.

BALLINCOLLIG: D Hurley; B Dore, S O’Donoghue, R Power; D O’Sullivan, H Ahearne, P Kelly; D O’Mahony, J Dwyer; S Wills, B Keating, T O’Connell; E Cooke, P Cooney (c), C O’Driscoll.

Subs: C O’Leary for Cooney (41), C Dalton for Cooke (58).

BLARNEY: E O’Neill; S O’Sullivan, D Lordan, C Walsh; T Buckley, D Murphy, J O’Dwyer; D McSweeney, C Dunlea; J Cronin, C Sexton, E Kirby; J Murphy, P Power (c), C Barrett.

Subs: C McCarthy for Sexton (41), L Kendellen for O’Sullivan (48), D Murphy for D Lordan (59 inj).

Referee: John Horgan (Gleann na Laoi).