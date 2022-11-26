Sat, 26 Nov, 2022 - 11:22

Cracking games in store as U16 county Premier hurling finals take centre stage

East Cork derby element will add bit of spice to Premier 1 decider
Jack Huggins in action for Sarsfields against Douglas in the Rebel Óg U16 P1 Hurling Championship semi-final. They play Aghada in the final tonight at Bishopstown. Picture: Larry Cummins

Tonight sees the Rebel Óg U16 Premier 1 and 2 hurling finals take place at Bishopstown.

First into action are Shandrum and Youghal in the Premier 2 decider at 6.30pm and at 8pm Sars take on Aghada in the Premier 1 decider.

It has been a great year for Youghal's underage section with three county titles already in the bag and they will be hoping to round off the season with another one tonight.

They had a good win over Bishopstown in the semi-final and will go into the decider full of confidence. They will have had a few weeks to prepare whilst Shandrum were in action last Tuesday night in the semi-final against Mallow.

They will be hoping that the few knocks they picked up will have cleared up and that tough game so close to the final may stand to them.

It should be an entertaining tie and a tough one to call. Shandrum will start as slight favourites but you can never back against Youghal so there shouldn’t be too much in this come the final whistle.

The East Cork derby element will add a bit of spice to the Premier 1 final with the Sars side favourites to take the title. They had an impressive win over Douglas in the semi-final and had to show all of their class to come through. It was in the balance until late, but overall, Sars had that bit more and deserved their win.

In the likes of Jack Austin, Jack Huggins, Luke Hogan and Darragh O’Donovan they have plenty of quality players all around the pitch. Add in the dual threat of Barry O’Flynn and Zack Herlihy and they will take a bit of stopping. O’Flynn and Herlihy scored 3-9 of their 4-14 total in the semi-final and Aghada will need to keep a close eye on them tonight.

The Rostellan side won’t be the slightest bit concerned that most will consider them underdogs and many would have said the same about them in the semi-final.

They too aren’t short of quality players, with James O’Donnell an outstanding keeper. Ronan Devoy and Sean O’Callaghan will likely be two key players in their defence, behind the hard-working Colm O’Donoghue and James Hurley in midfield.

Like their opponents they are not short of forwards and whilst their defence will be keeping an eye on their forwards, the Sars defence will need to keep a close eye on the likes of Tomas Condon, Jude Devoy and Hugh Mulcahy.

It has all the hallmarks of being a top-class final but Sars will be fancied to take the title tonight.

