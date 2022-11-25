The Longshot: Leaving aside the testing times it all went fine

IT’S over 20 years ago since I attended my first and only World Cup.

Two decades later, I’m still surprised I was in the Far East for over a month while Roy Keane was only there a few days, and despite having a great time, I definitely would have preferred if it was the other way around.

That was partly the premise of the documentary RTE showed earlier in the week, a sort of reimagining, what-might-have-been, if our best player hadn’t walked/got sent home in 2002. A run-of-the-mill recounting of events that was intercut with fanciful clips of us reaching the final in Yokohama and taking on Brazil.

There’s no point revisiting Saipan here, but it is fair to say sports reporters had an oversized influence on events there. If Keane had gone golfing (could he have caddied if he didn’t want to play?) with his team-mates rather than sat down for interviews with print journalists, the whole fiasco might have been averted. Time spent on the course has always been more important to me than penning impactful articles ever since. Learn the lessons or repeat them, as Keane might say.

Anyway, the best part of the programme, which was mostly a rehash of those (painful) events for anyone who lived through them, was when former striker, now pundit Clinton Morrison labelled the Taoiseach of the time Bertie O’Hearn. In the annals of Ireland’s proud football diaspora’s relationship with the politics of their adopted country, this has now surpassed Tony Cascarino assuming that Charlie Haughey owned a teashop.

Saying that, if Jack Grealish (the first former Ireland U21 player since Gary Breen to score at a World Cup) had chosen to wear green instead of white, I’m sure he would have topped both of these. When told that his former club boss at Villa Dean Smith said he was an encyclopedia of football, the Man City man replied, “A what?” before his interviewee painstakingly elucidated on what a big heavy book of knowledge is.

For anyone wondering about my own commitment to World Cups, apart from missing my flight home from Tokyo 20 years ago because I was enjoying that tournament so much, the standout moment would probably be four years earlier when I skipped part of my Leaving Cert so I could watch a World Cup group game.

The warning signs had been there two years earlier when I was supposed to be preparing for my Junior Cert.

The Euro 96 tournament in England was the first to have fantasy football competitions in a newspaper. I entered four teams, and I am not exaggerating when I say that after a fortnight of study I knew the price of every player in the competition. I still don’t know what type of geographical feature an esker is.

So it followed that France 98 was on during my Leaving. If I had thought ahead at all, I should have done Transition Year.

A true story from that exam experience, which was farcical in many ways, is that I missed the majority of an Irish test because Denmark were playing South Africa.

I was working in a supermarket at the time, and I had timetabled my day so that when I left the first test of the day, I would be able to hop over to work for a few hours, and get home for the second half of the match.

I was tearing through shelf-stacking when my name was called over the intercom.

I approached the customer services desk. There was a phone call. It was my headmaster.

“Robert. Why aren’t you at your Irish aural?”

“My what?”

“Your Irish aural.”

“I thought I did that weeks ago.”

“That was your oral. I’ve sent the caretaker over to collect you.”

I took out my timetable and there it was: Gaeilge something-or-other.

Moments later a red van was braking with a screech outside the automatic doors of the store.

Next we were zipping across town like the A-Team in what I still imagine was the highlight of the caretaker’s career up to that point, judging by how seriously he seemed to take the mission and how quickly he took the corners.

I arrived with just five minutes to go in the test, and if anyone else finds themselves in a similar situation, I just ticked ‘B’ for every answer.

I passed Irish with a D3 in the end.

Denmark v South Africa finished 1-1.

LONG SHOTTER: Taiyo the otter picks Japan to beat Germany.

Animal instincts can help claw a few quid back

THIS month marks a dozen years since I first penned a betting column in these back pages. The headline to that piece? “It’s never easy to fill boots of an octopus’.

That was a reference to Paul the Psychic Octopus, who famously predicted the winners of 11 World Cup games out of 13 he was questioned about (by placing two boxes of food in front of him to see which he would climb into) in the summer of 2010.

He floated to the bottom of his tank in a German zoo a week before I began giving tips: his ink was barely dry when I was approached. The astute and curious punter could now turn to a handsome land-based biped after the cephalopod mollusc had shimmied into his final box.

The two most recent World Cups tried to piggyback (a hog having a flutter?) on Paul’s success, with penguins, macaws, a loggerhead turtle and a clairvoyant camel all attempting and failing to approach Paul’s strike rate. Things fizzled out a bit by Russia four years later but those of us interested in these things witnessed a Siberian bear incorrectly gobble a watermelon bearing the Croatian colours prior to the final.

And this time? Sky Sports are leaning on AI to predict results. However, an otter named Taiyo in a Tokyo aquarium plumped for Japan to shock Germany in their opener. I’m only mentioning all these furry forecasts so I can include the terrific picture of the moment he made his pick. From here until December 18 you’ll have to rely on this ape’s predictions alone.

Spot the value on England exit

WITH the first round of games now over, we’ve had a mixed bag: shocks and too many 0-0 draws (the same as USA 94 and Russia 18 put together by this early stage).

We had Rudiger taking the piss and getting his comeuppance and Argentina hitting the net four times in the first half against the Saudis and still losing 2-1.

It’s now 13/8 that Messi and co. go out after just three games and 4/7 for Germany to take an early flight home like they did four years ago. Not bad odds considering Mexico and Spain are next up for them.

The big game this evening sees England take on the US. The last time they met at this stage 12 years ago it was a 1-1 draw after poor Rob Green let the Jabulani ball slip through his gloves. It’s 8/1 on the same score tonight. A World Cup can be about peaks and valleys and despite a fine opening win Southgate’s men can’t afford to take their opponents tonight lightly with a possible crunch tie with Wales up next if they do.

It’s 5/1 that England will go out on penalties in the tournament.

Brazil have narrowed to 11/4 tournament top dogs after their win over Serbia last night. Richarlison has been installed as 6/1 favourite to be top scorer after his brace.

Astronomical odds almost defied

CANADA were a surprise package against a lacklustre Belgium on Wednesday night.

They ended with 21 shots to Belgium’s nine as they pushed the team ranked second by FIFA all the way in their first World Cup match for 36 years.

Kevin de Bruyne was given the official man of the match award despite an underwhelming display and he said afterwards: “I don’t think I played a great game. I don’t know why I got this.” His coach Roberto Martinez said the performance was the worst of his six-year tenure - a game they won!

HADFIELD DOMINANCE: Space commander Chris singing the anthem for Canada before their clash with a Belgian side that had Thierry 'Armstrong' Henry on their sideline.

Canada are 3/1 to qualify and if they can keep some composure in front of the posts against a Croatia and Morocco who looked no great shakes in their 0-0 draw, they can progress further.

Was that honorary Irishman Chris Hadfield standing there with his arm around coach John Herdman belting out ‘Oh Canada’ before the game? Yes it was. The astronaut gave a pep talk to the players before kick-off. Hardly a surprise they exploited space so well during the 90 minutes.

Where next for Ronaldo?

FOOTBALL news outside the Qatar bubble sees announcements that Man United will be joining Liverpool on the open market.

One Wag suggested some other Americans might step in and announce a merger — they do have good horizontals, to borrow from business-speak. And they both already wear red.

More seriously, free agent and now scorer at five separate World Cups, Cristiano Ronaldo is searching for a new club.

It’s 5/2 he will join a Portuguese club, and 7/2 on his first professional home of Sporting Lisbon, specifically. Staying in the Premier League and a move to Chelsea is 3/1.

It’s 6/1 that he remains in the Middle East and joins a Saudi Arabian club, and 17/2 he heads across the Atlantic to the MLS.

The Bet

LAST Friday we gave some sensible advice when suggesting Australia would stay within 12 points of Ireland in the rugby at 10/11.

After an unbeaten Novermber series, Ireland remain 5/1 for the World Cup next year, behind NZ at 3/1 and host nation France on 5/2.

We will concentrate on the more pressing World Cup now and take a four-timer of England and USA to draw tonight (10/3), and Argentina and Mexico to do likewise (3/1) tomorrow and then wins for Japan over Costa Rica and surprise package Canada over a faltering Croatia on Sunday.

An accumulator that will net you over 90/1!