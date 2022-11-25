The Longshot: Leaving aside the testing times it all went fine

THIS month marks a dozen years since I first penned a betting column in these back pages. The headline to that piece? “It’s never easy to fill boots of an octopus’.
That was a reference to Paul the Psychic Octopus, who famously predicted the winners of 11 World Cup games out of 13 he was questioned about (by placing two boxes of food in front of him to see which he would climb into) in the summer of 2010.
He floated to the bottom of his tank in a German zoo a week before I began giving tips: his ink was barely dry when I was approached. The astute and curious punter could now turn to a handsome land-based biped after the cephalopod mollusc had shimmied into his final box.
The two most recent World Cups tried to piggyback (a hog having a flutter?) on Paul’s success, with penguins, macaws, a loggerhead turtle and a clairvoyant camel all attempting and failing to approach Paul’s strike rate. Things fizzled out a bit by Russia four years later but those of us interested in these things witnessed a Siberian bear incorrectly gobble a watermelon bearing the Croatian colours prior to the final.
And this time? Sky Sports are leaning on AI to predict results. However, an otter named Taiyo in a Tokyo aquarium plumped for Japan to shock Germany in their opener. I’m only mentioning all these furry forecasts so I can include the terrific picture of the moment he made his pick. From here until December 18 you’ll have to rely on this ape’s predictions alone.
WITH the first round of games now over, we’ve had a mixed bag: shocks and too many 0-0 draws (the same as USA 94 and Russia 18 put together by this early stage).
We had Rudiger taking the piss and getting his comeuppance and Argentina hitting the net four times in the first half against the Saudis and still losing 2-1.
It’s now 13/8 that Messi and co. go out after just three games and 4/7 for Germany to take an early flight home like they did four years ago. Not bad odds considering Mexico and Spain are next up for them.
The big game this evening sees England take on the US. The last time they met at this stage 12 years ago it was a 1-1 draw after poor Rob Green let the Jabulani ball slip through his gloves. It’s 8/1 on the same score tonight. A World Cup can be about peaks and valleys and despite a fine opening win Southgate’s men can’t afford to take their opponents tonight lightly with a possible crunch tie with Wales up next if they do.
It’s 5/1 that England will go out on penalties in the tournament.
Brazil have narrowed to 11/4 tournament top dogs after their win over Serbia last night. Richarlison has been installed as 6/1 favourite to be top scorer after his brace.
CANADA were a surprise package against a lacklustre Belgium on Wednesday night.
They ended with 21 shots to Belgium’s nine as they pushed the team ranked second by FIFA all the way in their first World Cup match for 36 years.
Kevin de Bruyne was given the official man of the match award despite an underwhelming display and he said afterwards: “I don’t think I played a great game. I don’t know why I got this.” His coach Roberto Martinez said the performance was the worst of his six-year tenure - a game they won!
Canada are 3/1 to qualify and if they can keep some composure in front of the posts against a Croatia and Morocco who looked no great shakes in their 0-0 draw, they can progress further.
Was that honorary Irishman Chris Hadfield standing there with his arm around coach John Herdman belting out ‘Oh Canada’ before the game? Yes it was. The astronaut gave a pep talk to the players before kick-off. Hardly a surprise they exploited space so well during the 90 minutes.
FOOTBALL news outside the Qatar bubble sees announcements that Man United will be joining Liverpool on the open market.
One Wag suggested some other Americans might step in and announce a merger — they do have good horizontals, to borrow from business-speak. And they both already wear red.
More seriously, free agent and now scorer at five separate World Cups, Cristiano Ronaldo is searching for a new club.
It’s 5/2 he will join a Portuguese club, and 7/2 on his first professional home of Sporting Lisbon, specifically. Staying in the Premier League and a move to Chelsea is 3/1.
It’s 6/1 that he remains in the Middle East and joins a Saudi Arabian club, and 17/2 he heads across the Atlantic to the MLS.
LAST Friday we gave some sensible advice when suggesting Australia would stay within 12 points of Ireland in the rugby at 10/11.
After an unbeaten Novermber series, Ireland remain 5/1 for the World Cup next year, behind NZ at 3/1 and host nation France on 5/2.
We will concentrate on the more pressing World Cup now and take a four-timer of England and USA to draw tonight (10/3), and Argentina and Mexico to do likewise (3/1) tomorrow and then wins for Japan over Costa Rica and surprise package Canada over a faltering Croatia on Sunday.
An accumulator that will net you over 90/1!