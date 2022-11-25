Former Glanmire ace Claire Melia key to Irish chances against Netherlands

It’s a free weekend in the Women’s Super League as the Irish Senior Women’s are involved in a European championship clash against the Netherlands on Sunday.

Ireland will be captained by Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell ace Edel Thornton who is one of two Cork representatives in the squad along with Orla O’Reilly who plays basketball in Australia.

Strange with The Address UCC Glanmire winning the Grand Slam last season they have no representation but many of their leading and experienced aces like Aine McKenna and Claire O’Sullivan retired from the international scene.

It will also be a nostalgic weekend for the former Glanmire ace Claire Melia who this season decided that she couldn’t handle travelling down from Monasterevin three times weekly. She joined league leaders Trinity Meteors but she looks back on her time in Cork with some very happy memories after the difficulty of losing her mother last year.

“I think it would be hard to match the group of girls that I experienced playing with in Glanmire as not alone their great skills on the court it was their genuine caring off court in a difficult year that I will never forget.”

Melia works in a creche in her hometown of Monasterevin and makes the short journey to Dublin for her training and games with Trinity Meteors.

Melia added: “It was always going to be tough leaving Glanmire after a season and I found it very hard when we defeated them in the cup as I know the club love those weekends in Dublin.”

Melia is playing in Dublin for the first time and it was interesting as she reflected on the standard in the Women’s Super League this season.

“It is definitely more competitive but it would be hard to match the Glanmire side of last season between the Americans and Irish players as it was basically a magnificent squad.”

Looking ahead to the International game at the National Basketball Arena Melia believes representing your country is always special.

“The team got together on Wednesday and although I am working I will still train but travel up and down before joining the squad at the base on Friday.

“It's great really playing with girls that you are used to playing against on a weekly basis and the camaraderie is always great when we meet up.

“Having Orla O’Reilly in the squad has made us stronger and hopefully we can pose this very good Dutch side problems on our home court.”