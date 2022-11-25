Cork Basketball: Emporium must turn tables on Neptune in massive Super League derby

ANOTHER chapter in Cork basketball rivalry will take place at the Ballincollig Community School tomorrow when Emporium Cork Basketball host Energywise Ireland Neptune (4pm).

When the sides met at the Neptune Stadium the Blackpool side shaded it but Ballincollig will look back on this game with regret.

Indeed, Ballincolllig will feel they were very much on track to secure the points before a double technical foul late in the game thwarted their progress.

In games of this nature, emotions can run high and let’s hope Joe Naughton is aware that this game is the biggest show in town tomorrow and deserves officials fitting for the occasion.

Ballincollig will be happy with their win at Tralee last weekend and will not be overawed by the Neptune challenge.

Player-coach Ciaran O’Sullivan will no doubt have a plan in place to restrict the influence of Catalonian ace Nil Sabata and Jordan Blount that could well lay the foundation for his side to topple Neptune. It has been noticeable this season that Neptune are thin off the bench and that could be the difference in this game.

Neptune have a very strong starting five and Ballincollig will need to be at it from tip-off to keep them at bay.

The Neptune American Jordan Evans is basically a spot shooter, but for his side to challenge for honours this season he needs to do a little more on court.

Watching the Ballincollig American John Dawson earlier in the season, he looked a player who could build on the successful career that he had back in the States.

Playing at a good level is always a good start for any club recruiting professionals and Dawson has a good CV that should make him a top player in this league. If ever his club needed him to be at his best this is the one and no doubt he will revel in the atmosphere.

The last time these teams met the Ballincollig Spanish ace Jose Jimenez Gonzalez lost his discipline at a crucial stage, but I am sure he will have learned his lesson.

Neptune captain Roy Downey is a solid player that consistently gives his all for the team, but he will need to improve on his contribution against Killorglin when he only tallied two points over 25 minutes of action.

A tough game to call, but it will be high tempo and an occasion to remember for the basketball purists.

Energywise Ireland Neptune's Cian Heaphy in full flight. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

UCC Demons are sweating on the fitness of American Jeremiah Moore following their 100-97 home defeat to Sligo All Stars.

Moore missed the game and Demons almost produced a Houdini act in the closing eight minutes to claw back a 17-point deficit. The under-achieving Bosman Kingsley Nwagboso could only muster up was seven points in 23 minutes of action.

Although Moycullen are seeking their first win of the season it would be foolish of Demons to underestimate them as they are always capable of taking a scalp on their home court.