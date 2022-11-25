Naomh Abán ladies footballers aiming to reach All-Ireland final

SUNDAY sees Cork ladies football side Naomh Abán take on Castleblaney Faughs in the All-Ireland junior semi-final as they bid to keep their outstanding season going.

With the Cork and Munster titles safely secured in their trophy cabinet, they will be hoping they can end the year on a high with an All-Ireland title in the bag but will have a tough battle against the Monaghan side at 1.30pm at Ballyvourney.

They will be hoping their large support will come out in force at their home venue to cheer them on as this will be a tough game to win. They have had a few weeks rest now and that should do them good as it gave them a chance to celebrate the Munster win before settling back to training for this tie.

Their opponents were in action in the quarter-final last weekend, where they got the better of a very good side and will travel confident in their own ability.

They will be Castleblaney Faughs second weekend in a row on the road and last weekend they were in Maastricht in the Netherlands to take on Belgium’s Craobh Rua in the quarter-final. The Belgian team is made up of players from all around Ireland and a number from where they are based and showed how good they are before Castleblaney Faughs managed to win by 2-19 to 5-2.

That trip will have bonded them together even more and will galvanise them for their trip to West Cork.

QUALITY

They have quality players all over the pitch, starting with Niamh Cavanagh in the full-back line. She is more than capable of flying forward and got one of their goals last weekend.

In front of her Emma Heavin will most occupy the centre-back spot behind the hard-working midfield duo of Emer Ruddin and Orlaith Magure.

Up front, the dual threat of Aoibheann McCooey and Jodie McQuillan will be one Naomh Abán will have to watch closely, but they will be well aware of this.

The home side have plenty of talented players of their own and whilst they will respect their opponents they have no reason to fear them.

Defender Emma Kelly, Naomh Abán, in action on the half-back line against O'Donovan Rossa. Picture: Larry Cummins

Having come through the Cork championship they headed into Munster in confident form and showed their class with impressive quarter and semi-final victories.

The final was always going to be a close encounter against Oola but when they needed to Naomh Aban defended superbly to ensure they added the Munster title to the Cork one.

Weather conditions on the day didn’t make it easy for either side to play good football and a low-scoring affair ended 0-7 to 0-5 in their favour.

They will take the same again on Sunday and will look to the likes of Muireann Dineen, Rosie Corkery and Mary Ellen Kelliher to lead their defence. In the Munster final, their defence played a key part in their win; more of the same will be needed on Sunday. Up front they have talented players in the likes of Grace Murphy, Lydia McDonagh and Colleen Phelan, to name a few. It should be another close encounter but the Cork side will be hoping that home advantage will help to see them over the line.