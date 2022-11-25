Five Cork schools zone in on Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-final places

COULD Cork have five teams in the quarter-finals of the Corn Uí Mhuirí which will be played after Christmas?

It’s not beyond the bounds of possibility because city pair, Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh and St Francis College, Rochestown, have booked their places in the last eight and there’s every chance they could be joined by the three west Cork representatives.

Hamilton High School, Bandon, who are in the same Group 4 as Spioraid Naoimh, will be fancied to become the third Cork school to qualify in the Munster Post-Primary Schools SFC next Wednesday when they meet Coláiste Chríost Rí in their concluding group game.

Bill Cahill, Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh, attempts to block this pass by Rory Hogan, Colaiste Chríost Rí. Picture: Dan Linehan

The Hammies bounced back from their narrow defeat to the Bishopstown school by overcoming High School Clonmel 4-12 to 2-9 on Pairc Ui Chaoimh’s 4G pitch on Wednesday to join their Tipperary rivals on two points, but High School have finished their games so can’t improve.

Críost Rí, who lost to Spioraid Naoimh by 2-13 to 0-6 a couple of days ago, also lost to High School so must win to have any chance of progressing and require at least a five-point winning margin as well to pip the others on scoring difference.

The odds are firmly stacked in the Bandon school’s favour especially as their forwards look capable of compiling big scores like Olan Corcoran (Ahan Gaels) helping himself to 1-5, Micheál Maguire (Castlehaven) 2-0, Niall Kelly (Newcestown) 0-4 and Adam Casey (Valley Rovers) 1-1 last time out.

Roco topped Group 2 with another 100% record from victories over Pobailscoil Chorcha Dhuibhne, Presentation Milltown and Skibbereen Community School and like Spioraid Naoimh will be in the same pot containing the four group winners.

Skibb have one game left and it’s a winner-take-all affair on December 2 with Dingle, who accumulated a winning score in a wind-assisted first-half against Milltown, eventually prevailing by 3-11 to 3-6.

The west Cork side pushed Roco all the way on Wednesday, coughing up a couple of late goals for a somewhat flattering three-goal St Francis success, though it once again highlighted the scoring potential up front with the lethal Bryan Hayes (Nemo Rangers) and Sean Coakley (Douglas), to name just those two.

Bryan Hayes, St Francis College Rochestown, battling Joseph Bohane, Skibbereen Community School. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The critical aspect for Skibb is their destiny remains firmly in their own hands, but it looks like being another close affair.

Clonakilty Community College still have two games to play in Group 1 and they have everything to play after swamping Pobailscoil Rathmore in their lone outing to date, starting with St Flannan’s College Ennis on December 7 and wrapping up against Tralee CBS five days later.

GRITTY

St Flannan’s were put to the pin of their collar to stave off the gritty challenge of Rathmore during the week, winning by 4-10 to 2-14, Clon, no doubt taking notice of the high score conceded by their next opponents.

The final game could a group decider with both Tralee and Clon already qualified before the throw-in, but it’s all over for Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig who lost heavily to Colaiste na Sceilge in a very difficult all-Kerry Group 3.