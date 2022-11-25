Glazers leaving and Ronaldo out: Cork Man United fans give their verdict

MANCHESTER United made two major announcements on Tuesday evening that are sure to have a significant impact on both its short-term and long-term future.

The first statement was published on their official website and came as no surprise. “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect,” it began.

Despite his achievements across his two spells at the club, which include 145 goals in 346 appearances as well as three Premier League titles, one Champions League, one FA Cup, two League Cups, and a FIFA Club World Cup, his infamous interview with Piers Morgan and his refusal to come as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur recently meant his position became untenable.

But while the news was to be expected, it has polarised supporters of United with some believing it’s a good thing although some aren’t so sure.

“I’m happy to see him go, I thought he had a terrible negative influence on the squad,” says local United fan Ian Murphy from Ovens. “It was worth a gamble last year especially when there were talks of Manchester City getting him.

“However the whole team had to suffer to facilitate Ronaldo’s presence, even if he did score goals. He is totally unsuitable for the style and culture Ten Hag is trying to implement and I’m delighted with how the new manager has handled the whole situation.

“Hopefully the club will back him in January now as they have freed up wages and the remainder of Ronaldo’s contract.”

But Kieran Spillane, who is originally from the Model Farm Road but now lives in Melbourne, Australia shares a different view.

“I think it’s very sad. He’s a club legend and he will always be a club legend,” admits Spillane. “He was unhappy, he spoke out, he’s not the first to do so (Roy Keane) and he won’t be the last.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo won't return to Man United. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

“If he was listened to and there were changes it would’ve been worth it. If not then he’s not really the problem is he? He probably didn’t read the room going to Piers Morgan but these guys are a bit removed really.

“I think we need to step back and appreciate that he scored 18 league goals last season at the age of 37. I don’t think Martial or Rashford have that in the last two years combined.

I hope he gets a big club, I hope he scores more goals, I hope he wins more trophies, I hope he wins the World Cup.

“But he’s a replaceable employee. If they can get a player of similar value, similar stature, pay him similar wages then United become a better team.”

The second major announcement came as a surprise although it was also greeted positively by all the club’s followers.

“Manchester United plc, announces that the Company’s Board of Directors is commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives for the club,” it began.

It is unsure whether this will end the controversial reign of the Glazer Family, who have owned United since 2005, entirely or if it will just see them relinquish part of their control. But either way, it’s an exciting prospect for the Old Trafford faithful.

“It’s the right time for them to sell,” insists Murphy. “I think they saw how much Chelsea and potentially Liverpool are going to make and are deciding to cash in.

UPGRADE

“It’s good news as the amount of debt they have leveraged on the club shouldn’t be forgotten.

The club needs to spend even more to upgrade the training ground as well as the stadium redevelopment and I don’t think the Glazers were willing to invest there.

"I’m happy to see them out if they are up for sale.”

And Spillane adds; “It’s about time. How the whole thing was allowed to happen really was an absolute disgrace. Take out a loan, buy a club, and then put the loan and the interest back onto the club.

“United have spent money over the last few years but never from the owners. They have taken hundreds of millions in dividends and they will sell the club for billions.

“They have treated the club as a marketing company that happens to play football so good riddance. I have no idea who will come in but I don’t really want one of those oil countries or states. But anyway, Viva Ronaldo!”