Star midfielder Barry Coffey will return to Cork City next season

CORK City Football Club have officially announced that Barry Coffey has signed back with the side for the 2023 season.

The 21-year-old midfielder joined the club permanently in the summer following two spells on loan from Celtic and he made 27 league appearances for the club in 2022, scoring 14 goals.

He played a huge role in helping the Rebel Army secure the First Division title and with it their return to the Premier Division.

The talented playmaker is the latest City star to commit to the Leesiders for next season as captain Cian Coleman and Cian Murphy have also done so in recent weeks, following in the footsteps of their manager Colin Healy.

Speaking to CorkCityFC.ie on Thursday, Coffey insisted that he was very pleased to be on board for 2023 and is already looking forward to playing in front of the Turner’s Cross faithful in the top tier of Irish football.

“When I signed back in the summer, I said that I wanted to finish what we had started when I came in on loan, and I was thrilled that we were able to secure promotion,” insisted Coffey.

“Since I first came into the club on loan in July of 2021, I have really enjoyed playing for Cork City and the support we have got from the fans has been unbelievable.

“They have been brilliant to me since I signed and I am really looking forward to playing for this club in the Premier Division.

“We love playing in front of big crowds in Turner’s Cross every second week, and I am sure that they will all be right behind us again next season.”

Barry Coffey of Cork City and Aoife Tynan upon arrival at the PFA Ireland Awards 2022. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

City boss Colin Healy also welcomed the news while hailing the impact the creative midfielder has had on the team since he signed.

“Since Barry came in, on loan initially, I think everyone could see the kind of player he is,” admitted Healy.

“He has a real eye for goal, scoring 18 league goals since he came in first.

The great thing is that he has got some very important goals for us in big games as well, so he has made a big contribution since he joined.

“I know the fans really took to him from the start, and he has a great relationship with them. He’s had a very good season and we are looking forward to seeing him kick on now in 2023.”

This news came on the same day that Cork City announced Zeus Packaging Group as the club’s new premier partner and front-of-shirt sponsor as part of a new three-year commercial relationship.