Muskerry GAA honours trio who gave great service to the division

MUSKERRY GAA recently held a presentation night at the Auld Triangle in Macroom to honour three long-serving members who recently retired from the board.

Pat Malone (Éire Óg), John Crean (Aghabullogue), and William Buckley (Dripsey) have given tremendous service to the Muskerry divisional board, and this award for the three officials is richly deserved for their endeavours in their work and promotion of Gaelic games in the Muskerry area.

There is no doubt the work and effort these men have put in will stand the test of time, and that the Muskerry board are in a strong position moving forward.

Malone served in various roles within the board spanning 40 years until he stepped down as chairman at the end of the 2020 season.

In his stint as chairman of the divisional board he also held the same position at his club, Éire Óg, a position he still occupies.

Malone’s first involvement was as vice-chairman of the Muskerry juvenile board until he was promoted to chairman, a position he held for 15 years.

He held many other roles, including delegate, treasurer for over 20 years, vice-chairman, and then took on the top job in 2015 until 2020.

Crean first became involved with the Muskerry board in the early 1980s, first as vice-chairman for seven years, then he was treasurer in 2012 to 2017, and as development officer for four years from 2017 to 2021.

A very important role and an honour for the Aghabullogue club man is operating as the Cork County Board delegate.

He first took it on in 1982, and incredibly, it’s a job he still does to the present day. A magnificent record.

Buckley has also been a key cog in the Muskerry board over a 15-year period. He was a development officer, secretary, and vice-chairman — each role for five years.

With 55 people in attendance, there was a three-course meal, with the Auld Triangle pulling out all the stops, followed by speeches and the presentation to the individuals involved.

Muskerry chairman John Feeney then spoke on behalf of the board. The Dripsey native thanked the three men for many years of hard work and dedication.

The special guest was Cork County Board chairperson Marc Sheehan, a proud Aghabullogue stalwart. He said the three individuals had one thing in common which was integrity.

Sheehan congratulated the Muskerry teams, Inniscarra, Kilmurry, and Blarney on their respective county final successes recently and wished the best of luck to every Muskerry club in the years ahead.

The county board chairperson had the honour of presenting the silverware to Inniscarra, Kilmurry, and Blarney in recent weeks.