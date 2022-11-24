Cork golfer John Murphy is ready to take on the world

JOHN MURPHY put down his biggest week as a professional golfer last week.

The 24-year-old secured full playing rights on the DP World Tour for 2023, the first Cork golfer to do so in 35 years. Murphy shot a final round 65 in Q School to get inside the top 25 and he was delighted with the result after a long and challenging season.

It was a great result for Murphy, and celebrating alongside him was his friend and caddie Shane O’Connell who has been by Murphy’s side since he turned pro in mid-2021.

“It’s mad to be honest, you know, just one of those things you dream of but never know if it’s going to happen,” explained a delighted Murphy.

“I had full faith in myself that I would be on the DP World Tour at some point but certainly didn’t think it would happen this quick.”

Although it was a huge result, it came without a big cheque, Q School is a six-round marathon where the real prize is a full tour card for the top 25 finishers.

Murphy had been playing steady golf over the first four days and made the cut for the final two rounds. He was going well until a double-bogey on the 15th hole during the second last round made a dent in Murphy’s chances.

But buried in the stats of that double bogey was a small fact that the Kinsale man got up and down from 139 yards after taking two drops. A birdie on the 18th also helped, and although Murphy was four shots off the cut-off for a card, and he knew he had a chance in the final round.

“Shane turned to me and said no matter what happens we just have to give it one more go and see what happens,” said Murphy who already had a full Challenge Tour card and a limited DP World Tour category status secured.

“I’m really excited and proud of how I dealt with things and looking forward to starting that journey this week.

“Either way I was going to be playing on the DP World Tour this week whether it was in Australia or South Africa and that in a sense is all I ever wanted to do. So, I just tried to come out, give it everything, enjoy the day and see what that added up to so yeah, I’m happy with how I dealt with things.

“I’m just very proud with how I trained for this moment and dealt with the situation.

I trained for moments like this, I did a lot of mental work. Did a lot of physical work to make sure my body could last six rounds and thankfully it did.

I saw 25th place was — 17 when I was walking up onto the green. I had a tough two-putt to go and I suppose I really trained for moments like that and to be in that situation. It’s why I get up and practice, to be in those situations and I felt like I did all I could and I’m delighted that it was enough.”

After a brief celebration on Wednesday night, Murphy and O’Connell were back to reality on Thursday. A flight from Barcelona to Dublin was followed by a drive back to Cork which included navigating the Dunkettle rush hour on their way to Kinsale.

John Murphy received a hero's welcome at Kinsale Golf Club last week. Picture Niall O'Shea

They came back to a hero’s welcome; John’s parents Carmel and Owen had a small gathering to welcome John and Shane and after that, it was on to Kinsale Golf Club where John made an address prior to the start of the AGM.

After that, the celebrations continued but on Sunday it was back to work. The pair were back in the car to Dublin on Sunday morning before a long flight to Johannesburg where Murphy starts today. He will play three events in South Africa before a Christmas break, and hopefully, he’ll have found his feet.

Kinsale president Anne Buckley had been following John’s progress over the six rounds and she was delighted with the result.

IMPACT

She described it as a “tremendous final round from Murphy on Wednesday to get his tour card. Congratulations.”

Anne captured the impact that Murphy’s career has had on the club.

“Kinsale Golf Club is extremely proud of John. We never doubted his ability, determination and dedication to his game.

John is a wonderful inspiration to our junior members and will always make time to meet them at the club when he’s free between competitions.

“Most certainly a highlight of my term as president was following John’s progress this year and along with our captain and lady captain and welcoming him back to the clubhouse on Thursday last to great acclaim and applause from members was wonderful. We wish John the very best of good luck and enjoyment on the DP World Tour.”