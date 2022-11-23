Spioraid Naoimh claim bragging rights in city derby

Colaiste an Spioraid Naoimh 2-13 Colaiste Chriost Ri 0-6

COLAISTE an Spioraid Naoimh completed a 100% record in Group 4 of the Corn Ui Mhuiri (Munster Post-Primary Schools SFC) with an impressive win over Colaiste Chriost Ri on Pairc Ui Chaoimh’s 4G pitch on Wednesday.

They now advance to the quarter-finals after Christmas buoyed by such a successful return to the competition following an 11-year absence though mindful of the stiffer tests that lie ahead, particularly from the Kerry representatives.

Backed by the strong wind from the start, the Bishopstown school looked lively in attack and they registered the opening five points, including three in-a-row from the hard-working Adam O’Sullivan, inside 14 minutes, before a Rory Hogan free got Criost Ri on the scoreboard.

Twice, Spioraid went close to goaling, wing-back Kevin Murphy denied by the legs of keeper Aaron O’Brien-Towler and Cork minor Darragh O’Donovan striking the inside of an upright with a stunning shot from the right.

Criost Ri replied with a fine point from another Cork minor, Conor Molloy, but three closing points from Kevin Werner (2) and Gary Holland left Spioraid Naoimh in a strong position at half-time, leading by 0-10 to 0-2.

Turners reduced the margin with a Artjoms Petrov score on the resumption only for their opponents to grab the all-important first goal in the 40th minute.

It had been coming only for last-ditch tackling by Criost Ri defenders to deny them until Spioraid Naoimh eventually made the breakthrough with Holland setting up Robert Quirke to make it 1-11 to 0-3.

The game petered out after that though Criost Ri were always committed though struggled to pierce a strong Spioraid Naoimh defence spearheaded by centre-back Mark O’Brien and relied on Hogan’s free-taking to stretch their tally.

The second goal came near the end with Odhran Foley finishing from close range after a goal-mouth scramble.

Scorers for Colaiste an Spioraid Naoimh: R Quirke 1-2, A O’Sullivan 0-4, 1f, O Foley 1-0, G Holland 0-3, K Werner 0-2, M O’Brien and M O’Connor 0-1 each.

Scorers for Colaiste Chriost Ri: R Hogan 0-4f, C Molloy and A Petrov 0-1 each.

COLÁISTE AN SPIORAID NAOIMH: S Cronin (Bishopstown); D Byrne (Ballinora), J Byrne (do), captain, C Dineen (Inniscarra); D O’Donovan (Bishopstown), M O’Brien (Ballinora), K Murphy (Bishopstown); T O’Keeffe (St Finbarr’s), M O’Connor (Éire Óg); A O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), O Foley (Bishopstown), A Laverty (Ballinora); K Werner (do), G Holland (Bishopstown), R Quirke (Ballinora).

Subs: B Cahill (Bishopstown) for Werner 40, A Laverty (Ballinora) for O’Connor 52, D O’Brien (Inniscarra) for O’Sullivan 60.

COLÁISTE CHRÍOST RÍ: A O’Brien-Towler (Nemo Rangers); F McGorry (do), E Varian (St Nick’s), B Heffernan (do); O Whyte (Ballymartle), captain, B O’Neill (Nemo Rangers), J Kennefick (St Finbarr’s); R O’Neill (Nemo Rangers), C Molloy (do); T Morgan (Ballincollig), R Hogan (Nemo Rangers), R Deasy (Ballymartle); A Petrov (Nemo Rangers), B Clancy-Byrne (St Nick’s), C O’Sullivan (St Finbarr’s).

Subs: A Kennedy (St Finbarr’s) for Clancy-Byrne 42, A Connolly (Ballygarvan) for Heffernan 53, S Doolan (St Finbarr’s) for Deasy 56, J Buckley (Nemo Rangers) for O’Sullivan 60 Referee: Brendan Barry Murphy (Aghabullogue).