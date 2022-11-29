Violence at GAA matches: Zero tolerance is the only way to tackle the problem

BRAWLS at GAA matches have garnered headlines lately but thankfully they are not overly common, especially in Cork.

All-out war often brews up in local derbies, when the match goes into extra time or the result doesn’t fall a certain way for one team. The violence has even stemmed from fans, which often escalates out of control and from the stands onto the pitch.

One of the most recent unsavory incidents occurred during a provincial intermediate club hurling quarter-final in Parnell Park. The game involved Dublin champions Naomh Barróg and Wexford winners Oulart the Ballagh and videos were circulated on social media of a mass melee that saw players, mentors and supporters participating.

Footage showed a complete free-for-all taking place on the pitch between the two sides and quickly supporters jumped down the stand to involve themselves in the action. Not only was the fight physical and ghastly to watch it highlighted the use of hurlers as weapons between the two sets of supporters who joined the altercation.

What this violence shows is a complete lack of respect coming from both sets of teams and their management. Not only are they disrespecting themselves but also the game itself.

APPALLING

Should we become accustomed to such acts of violence taking place at club games, where does the buck stop? The most appalling part of these videos circulating online is the knock-on effect it has on younger kids watching them.

What kind of a standard are players setting when brutality and fighting seem to be the only alternative to not getting the results they expected? The question is now, what can be done to prevent and stop these incidents from becoming commonplace?

GAA is the very fabric of our country, it is woven into every format of our communities and affects the way we interact with others.

How can a nation with such a strong connection to a sport accept such gruesome behaviour?

Bans and sanctions seem to be having no effect on players or management that see themselves entangled in pitch-side events.

More has to be done to set long-term penalties to anyone involved before we can see real change in this matter.

This adjustment must start from club level and work all the way up to inter-county standards. There should be a no-violence policy for any member playing and if such an incident occurs then that member should be rightly sanctioned.

Players or management who regularly get involved in arguments or brawls should not expect to walk freely around the club.

GAA is an incredible sport and one that a huge amount of people in this country enjoy playing and watching. If the standards are let slip and altercations like the one that took place at Parnell Park are allowed to continue then where does the sport stand anymore?

Players should be setting an example for younger members in their clubs. These children look up to the older members of the squad and if they witness violence then in turn they will also try this in their underage games.

Ultimately more needs to be done by provincial councils and the GAA council itself to rectify behaviour at all levels of the game.

Codes of conduct and ethics have to be followed by each member of the club and if this can’t be followed then a change needs to be made with the player or manager.

The powers within the GAA community need to stand up and say that these sorts of blow-ups need to be stopped now. This incident is finished now and investigations will be made, but what takes place after this is of utmost importance.

A line needs to be drawn under violent fights at GAA games and a new era of the game should emerge from this turbulent time.

We will see in two weeks if there are going to be any sanctions given to the players involved with the Dublin side going through to the next round, but ultimately we will see yet another brawl go unnoticed with players getting minuscule bans that will make no difference to the squad at all.