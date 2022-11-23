Business League: Doolan’s Cow retain shield title in style against Martin Harvey Solicitors

Doolan’s Cow 6 Martin Harvey Solicitors 0

DOOLAN’S COW retained the 65th Sports Gear Direct Shield for a third consecutive season following a scintillating performance at a wet and windy St Colman’s Park.

The champions equalled the record of the great Postal Workers’ team of the eighties of appearing in six finals in-a-row, winning four and losing two.

Following a bright opening half hour by both teams, Aaron Hennessy went close for Doolan’s when his shot came off the top of the crossbar and Harvey’s’ commanding centre-back Eoin Murphy headed narrowly wide.

The deadlock was broken in the 36th minute after a Harvey’s’ corner led to a quick counter-attack. Jamie Murphy’s incisive pass split the defence for James Cotter, who still had plenty to do, rounding Mark McGrath and coolly slotting the ball into the back of the net.

Almost immediately Murphy broke down the right to send over a dangerous cross which narrowly missed the heads of Cotter and Aaron Hennessy.

After Murphy shot over two minutes after the resumption, Harvey’s were dealt a hammer blow when influential centre-back Eoin Murphy was red- carded after earlier being booked for a body check.

With Harvey’s struggling to stem the tide, the tie was settled within a 10-minute spell by man of the match Jamie Murphy who fired home three penalties after rash tackles in the area. Murphy again was the instigater in setting up the fifth for Cotter before Damien O’Mahony played a shot corner to fellow sub Liam Horgan who belted the ball through a crowd of legs into the bottom corner with virtually the last kick of the game.

Referee Denis Cronin’s final whistle brought the curtain down on another remarkable Doolan’s performance which surely heralds the northside club among the best to have ever played in the league.

DOOLAN’S COW: Edward Scanlon: Stephen O’Leary (Roy McCarthy), Stephen McCarthy; Brian Harris (James O’Shea), Craig Keegan; Luke Byrne, Dylan O’Donoghue (Wayne Buckley), Aaron Hennessy (Damien O’Mahony); Tony O’Reilly (c, Liam Horgan), James Cotter, Jamie Murphy.

SATELLITE TAXIS: Mark McGrath: Stephen Hawkes, Chris O’Sullivan; Liam Coleman (Ian O’Riordan), Eoin Murphy; Luke McGee (Alan O’Driscoll), Chris O’Connell, James Delaney (Aaron Dineen); Dave O’Leary, Dean Buckley (Ken St Ledger), Edward Dooherty.

Referee: Denis Cronin. Assistants: Eric O’Driscoll, Paul Kavanagh. Fourth official: Mossie Coughlan.

ROUND-UP

In the first division, Jason O’Neill Electrical went down 2-1 in a tight encounter to Trend Micro who scored in each half through Matheus Freire and Breno Massias. Trend keeper Jamie O’Sullivan was in top form for the home team who moved into the top four as a result.

Diarmuid Kenneally replied for JONE whose best included keeper Luke Madden. Suro Cars picked up a much-needed win 4-1 win over Redemption Rovers courtesy of goals from Ian Manning (3) and Colm Daly.

Co Council have run into form in recent weeks and had enough to overcome Telus International 3-1 in a scrappy encounter.

Yousuf Almaawali scored twice and the evergreen Arainn McGrath to seal all three points. Longboats’ promotion challenge continues to gather momentum following another eye catching performance.

Carrigaline Town were the victims on this occasion, going down 4-0 to a Sean Nagle hat-trick and another from Peter O’Leary. Crookstown Utd led 4-1 in their duel with Curry House and got over the line 7-5 in the finish. Martin O’Sullivan claimed another hat-trick for the winners with Jason Crowley on target for the first time for his club.

Other scores included a spectacular free-kick from David O’Halloran and a goal apiece from starting full-backs Eoin Keane and Mark Drummy.

Andy Sull’s Hair were full value for their 4-2 win over Cork Hospitals despite going behind to a Conor O’Halloran fifth minute opener. Within four minutes, Scott McCarthy set up Zack McCarthy to volley in the equaliser. An explosive opening to the second 45 by ASH resulted in Jack Austin putting Scott McCarthy through for 2-1 in the 49th minute and later Corey Ryan and Shaun Teegan added further goals before Tadhg Whelan netted a consolation in the final minute.

In the premier division, Valley Rangers made it two wins on the trot following a comprehensive 6-0 win over fellow debutants Inch Utd.

John Noonan (3) Alan Carr, William O’Neill and Adrian Carr registered the goals for the winners.

Brew Boys were held to a 1-1 draw by Healy’s, Trevor Hynes on target for the home team.

UCC United got off the mark in style at the third attempt by putting seven past luckless OBS at the Farm.

Ali Ahmidat netted four with Brice Pinel, Dave Foley, and Mo El Shouky also among the goals.

Marlboro Trust conceded with the last kick of the game to lose all three points in their clash with unbeaten Satellite Taxis.

After Kevin O’Sullivan cancelled out Jack O’Brien’s lead for Satellite and Kevin McMahon did likewise to O’Brien’s second, O’Brien found man-of-the-match James Corcoran who broke Trust’s hearts with the winner.