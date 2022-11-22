Corn Uí Mhuirí preview: Cork derbies will decide quarter-final places

A COUPLE of Cork derbies are the pick of the bunch in a quite fragmented Corn Uí Mhuirí (Munster Post-Primary Schools SFC) on Wednesday.

There’s an all-city Group 4 encounter between sister schools Colaiste an Spioraid Naoimh and Coláiste Chríost Rí in Ballincollig while St Francis College, Rochestown, head to Newcestown to meet Skibbereen Community School in Group 2.

Hamilton High School, Bandon, take on High School Clonmel in another Group 4 tie in Mallow and Coláiste Choilm, Ballincollig, take on Kerry opponents for a second time in Group 3, when they meet Colaiste na Sceilge in Dr Croke’s Ground in Killarney.

Bad weather has caused havoc with the running of the championship, which has become disjointed as a result with some schools playing twice and others just once.

Clonakilty Community College are a prime example in Group 1, where they began impressively with a resounding 4-18 to 0-9 win over Pobalscoil Sliabh Luacha, Rathmore, but won’t play again until December 7 against St Flannan’s College, Ennis.

And the west Cork school’s powers of recovery will be tested big time because their concluding group game is against the formidable Tralee CBS five days later after which the composition of the eight quarter-finalists will be known.

FAMOUS

Críost Rí are the last Cork school to have lifted the famous trophy in 2011 when Spioraid Naoimh were one of their victims in the qualifying stage, but the Bishopstown school have made a successful return to the top level after dropping a grade in 2012.

Spioraid Naoimh won both their games against Clonmel and the Hammies to sit top of the table on four points while Turners must win to remain in the hunt after losing their lone tie against the Tipperary school.

Spioraid Naoimh had to battle hard for the points in two tight matches and they will take a lot of confidence from the 2-11 to 2-7 win over the Hammies on Bishopstown’s 4G pitch when Ballinhassig’s Adam O’Sullivan contributed 1-4 and assisted in 1-3. They recovered from the concession of two first-half goals to Sean Mac an tSaoi (Valley Rovers) in a Hammies’ side featuring eight survivors from last season’s drive to the semi-finals and containing 2021 Cork minors, Niall Kelly (Newcestown) and Olan Corcoran (Ahan Gaels), and this year’s keeper Josh Woods (Valley Rovers).

Spioraid Naoimh also have a connection to the 2022 county team in dynamic defender Darragh O’Donovan (Bishopstown) while James Byrne (Ballinora) was another to impress in defence with O’Sullivan converting a penalty for 1-5 to 2-2 at half-time following a foul on Robert Quirke (Ballinora).

It was close all the way in the second half until substitute Kieran McFadden (Bishopstown) pounced for a late goal to seal victory.

Críost Rí were well in contention against Clonmel, trailing by just three points after 47 minutes, when they conceded two late goals to come out the wrong side of a 2-12 to 0-7 result.

Their team comprises players from St Finbarr’s, Nemo Rangers, St Nick’s, Ballymartle and Ballincollig with the Barrs pair, James Kennefick and Cian O’Sullivan, impressing as did Nemo’s Rory Hogan’s free-taking.

The Hammies find themselves in the same position of needing to win against Clonmel, otherwise, it’s curtains for the year. Rochestown have the advantage of playing a game more than Skibbereen and top their section on four points with a strong +23 scoring difference following an opening 1-17 to 0-13 victory over Dingle and swamping newcomers Presentation Milltown by 4-15 to 0-7.

St. Francis College, Rochestown's Sean Coakley wins possession from Presentation Secondary School, Milltown's Michael O'Callaghan. Picture: Denis Minihane.

WEDNESDAY (1.30pm):

Group 1: PS Rathmore v St Flannan’s, Rathkeale, 1pm.

Group 2: PS Chorcha Dhuibhne v Pres Milltown, Keel/Listry; Skibbereen CS v St Francis College, Rochestown, Newcestown.

Group 3: Coláiste na Sceilge v Coláiste Choilm, Ballincollig, Dr Croke’s; St Brendan’s v Mercy Mounthawk, Milltown.

Group 4: Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh v Coláiste Chríost Rí, Ballincollig; Hamilton HS, Bandon, v HS Clonmel, Mallow.