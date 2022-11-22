The Longshot: Tricky openers for powerhouses tomorrow

CAN you get too much of the World Cup? Once you’ve passed the age of 14, I’d have to say yes.

For the last tournament held in Russia I found myself laid up and off work and thoroughly looking forward to being able to watch every second of the action. And then midway through the groups the fatigue set in. It’s just not healthy for a full-grown adult to watch that much football (wait until four years time when there will 48 teams and 60 games, you say). Good weather that summer swayed me towards the back garden every so often too. That this tournament is taking place in weather rules that out, but I still I think I’m going to have to pick and choose games here and there, especially as I have only one telly and a wife who isn’t as enthusiastic about the beautiful game.

If I was to recommend two groups to definitely tune in for they would be E and H. Let’s look at them.

Group E

Here we have two recent winners and footballing powerhouses in Germany and Spain. They won’t meet until the second round of fixtures in the group but they face tricky openers.

Germany meet Japan, who we will remember could easily have dumped out a crack Belgium outfit last time after going 2-0 up. North Macedonia inflicted only Germany’s third World Cup qualifying defeat in history with a surprise 2-1 win in Duisburg and the 2014 champs weren’t exactly stellar in the recent Nations League games, despite flashes of brilliance. They did however qualify with their highest ever points tally and with 13 separate scorers.

While I do think they will perform respectably, unlike the last tournament when a past-his-sell-by-date Joachim Low guided to a group stage exit, I don’t fancy them to win it at 12/1. But who knows, maybe Mario Gotze, who I’ve honestly heard neither hide nor hair of in the intervening eight years, might pop up to score another winner in the final.

I won’t pretend to know too much about the Japanese squad but they usually arrive on the world stage with a bit of verve on top of their industry so 3/1 on a surprise progression should not be ruled out. Keep an ear out for their four-line national anthem before matches too. It was composed by the Kinsale-born John Fenton!

Young Barcelona star Pedri has drawn plenty of comparisons to World Cup final hero Andres Iniesta, who is actually still plying his trade in the Far East with Kobe. Spain will have to rely on a few of their as yet unproven players if they are going to lift a second title at 9/1. Ãlvaro Morata leading their line doesn’t exactly inspire a whole pile of confidence but if Pedri clicks with fellow youngsters and club teammates Gavi and Ferran Torres you could see them having a good run at getting to the final.

They face Costa Rica in their opener, another side I don’t know a whole pile about.

The Central American nation is one of the most tropical places on the earth so perhaps the weather (it’s cooler but significantly more humid in the winter in Qatar) might suit them, but I’d rule the last team to qualify for these finals out in such a tough group.

Germany/Spain/Japan/Costa Rica finishing in that order is 3/1.

Group H

This is the one that deserves the title ‘Group of Death’. Any two of the four can realistically expect to go through from Uruguay, Ghana, South Korea and Portugal.

I don’t fancy the Iberians to make a huge impact despite a side packed with talent. Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent club troubles don’t inspire a whole pile of confidence for one. But every tournament will throw up surprises. Who would have thought Portugal would win in Euro 2016 without him on the pitch for most of the final, first lying injured on the turf while being assailed by a moth and then gesticulating and driving on his teammates from the sideline?

Uruguay knocked them out in Russia, so they will be out to avenge that but that mission will be in the ha’penny place compared to the one Ghana will find themselves on against the South Americans who so cruelly stopped them from getting to the semis in 2010, when Luis Suarez’s palms became the second most famous in cup history (his teeth remain the most famous).

Throw into this mix that South Korea are managed by Paulo Bento, who managed his home country from 2010 to 2014 and indeed was sacked at the beginning of the Euro 2016 qualifying campaign after a 1-0 home defeat to Albania. The Koreans will be reliant on Son up front and it will be important his facial injury doesn’t flare up if they are to progress.

Chris Hughton, a former assistant to Brian Kerr when he was in charge of Ireland and a man who might feel unfairly overlooked about never getting the top job, was appointed as a technical director with Ghana earlier this year. Hughton’s father is from the country and the former Spurs man was only approached about taking the role when he was spotted on holiday in the country in January.

Ghana/South Korea/Uruguay/Portugal is 150/1.

Brazil to top group but are lacking some brilliance

Group G

THE other group vying for the title of ‘Group of Death’ is the one Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon find themselves sharing with 11/2 favourites Brazil.

If you swap out the Africans for Costa Rica you’d have the same group as in Russia four years ago which saw Brazil end on top after an opening draw with the Swiss (who also qualified after a late comeback win over the Serbs).

It’s difficult to see Brazil not topping the group, but as for going on to win the tournament outright, I’d be more wary.

There was 24 years between their wins in 1970 and 1994, and something tells me they have to find a few more superstars again before triumphing in the States again after a 24-year gap in 2026.

The talismanic Neymar is his country’s second-highest goalscorer of all time (with 68 strikes in 111 caps) but they will want to make sure he doesn’t get injured.

Man United’s Casemiro will provide tenacity in midfield, while the pace and direct running of Spurs’ Richarlison could trouble defences.

They have a solid base at the back with probably the best goalkeeper playing in Qatar while centre-back Marquinhos is someone you can build a run to the final on. They do seem to lack some of the original brilliance that lit up previous runs, like Rivaldo, Ronaldinho and Ronaldo in 2002. They’ll give it a rattle but I see them coming up just short.

Switzerland had a good performance at the recent Euros and qualified from a tough group last time. They qualified for Qatar when Northern Ireland held Italy for 93 minutes in Belfast, an achievement that prompted their coach Murat Yakin to send 9.3kg of Swiss chocolate to the IFA.

Rigobert Song is the Cameroon manager and he will be hoping to get the most out of Napoli’s in-form André-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

I fancy Serbia to get through however and will opt for Brazil/Serbia/Cameroon/Switzerland at 15/2.

With so much quality, is this Belgium’s year at last?

Group F

I THINK the outright winners will come from Brazil, Argentina, Spain, The Netherlands or Belgium.

I’ve already plumped for Messi to lift the trophy last week (we'll stick with that despite their shock opening loss - they are now available at 17/2) but if I was to lay my hat on another one it would be Belgium.

They have the likes of Champions League final hero Thibaut Courtois, Kevin de Brunye, Romelu Lukaku (I know), Eden Hazard (I know again), Youri Tielemans and a perhaps slightly over the hill Dries Mertens in their squad.

They qualified easily and have the quality to beat any team by a few goals on their day.

Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen are both pushing on and back based in their domestic league, but having experience in the centre of your defence is better than not having it at these tournaments.

Hazard is injury-free after three miserable years at the Bernabeu and my prediction rests shakily on him re-finding some form (Ronaldo starred in 2002 after almost two years banjaxed) and Lukaku giving it some welly up top.

They have what looks like a handy opening game tomorrow evening against Canada.

Something’s just saying to me: Belgium. Take it or leave it.

Croatia were my bet four years ago and they gave me a good run for my money but while they should get through a handy enough group, I can’t see them reaching another final.

Have a little sympathy for Vahid Halilhodzic who was sacked after a successful qualification with Morocco.

This marked the third time the poor Bosnian boss guided a team to the finals before being let go — the other two times being with Ivory Coast and Japan.

Morocco and Canada will be up against it.

I’d go for a finishing order of Belgium/Croatia/Morocco/Canada at 13/2.

The Bet

THE mid-season break could be a big factor at the World Cup . Also, you can see weaknesses in every team so 3/1 on a new nation being added to the roll of honour isn’t a terrible price. By a new winner I mean one from the lowlands of Europe. I like both the Netherlands and Belgium at 14/1 and 22/1, but will plump for the latter as my outside chance.