The Longshot: Tricky openers for powerhouses tomorrow

THE other group vying for the title of ‘Group of Death’ is the one Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon find themselves sharing with 11/2 favourites Brazil.
If you swap out the Africans for Costa Rica you’d have the same group as in Russia four years ago which saw Brazil end on top after an opening draw with the Swiss (who also qualified after a late comeback win over the Serbs).
It’s difficult to see Brazil not topping the group, but as for going on to win the tournament outright, I’d be more wary.
There was 24 years between their wins in 1970 and 1994, and something tells me they have to find a few more superstars again before triumphing in the States again after a 24-year gap in 2026.
The talismanic Neymar is his country’s second-highest goalscorer of all time (with 68 strikes in 111 caps) but they will want to make sure he doesn’t get injured.
Man United’s Casemiro will provide tenacity in midfield, while the pace and direct running of Spurs’ Richarlison could trouble defences.
They have a solid base at the back with probably the best goalkeeper playing in Qatar while centre-back Marquinhos is someone you can build a run to the final on. They do seem to lack some of the original brilliance that lit up previous runs, like Rivaldo, Ronaldinho and Ronaldo in 2002. They’ll give it a rattle but I see them coming up just short.
Switzerland had a good performance at the recent Euros and qualified from a tough group last time. They qualified for Qatar when Northern Ireland held Italy for 93 minutes in Belfast, an achievement that prompted their coach Murat Yakin to send 9.3kg of Swiss chocolate to the IFA.
Rigobert Song is the Cameroon manager and he will be hoping to get the most out of Napoli’s in-form André-Frank Zambo Anguissa.
I fancy Serbia to get through however and will opt for Brazil/Serbia/Cameroon/Switzerland at 15/2.
I THINK the outright winners will come from Brazil, Argentina, Spain, The Netherlands or Belgium.
I’ve already plumped for Messi to lift the trophy last week (we'll stick with that despite their shock opening loss - they are now available at 17/2) but if I was to lay my hat on another one it would be Belgium.
They have the likes of Champions League final hero Thibaut Courtois, Kevin de Brunye, Romelu Lukaku (I know), Eden Hazard (I know again), Youri Tielemans and a perhaps slightly over the hill Dries Mertens in their squad.
They qualified easily and have the quality to beat any team by a few goals on their day.
Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen are both pushing on and back based in their domestic league, but having experience in the centre of your defence is better than not having it at these tournaments.
Hazard is injury-free after three miserable years at the Bernabeu and my prediction rests shakily on him re-finding some form (Ronaldo starred in 2002 after almost two years banjaxed) and Lukaku giving it some welly up top.
They have what looks like a handy opening game tomorrow evening against Canada.
Something’s just saying to me: Belgium. Take it or leave it.
Croatia were my bet four years ago and they gave me a good run for my money but while they should get through a handy enough group, I can’t see them reaching another final.
Have a little sympathy for Vahid Halilhodzic who was sacked after a successful qualification with Morocco.
This marked the third time the poor Bosnian boss guided a team to the finals before being let go — the other two times being with Ivory Coast and Japan.
Morocco and Canada will be up against it.
I’d go for a finishing order of Belgium/Croatia/Morocco/Canada at 13/2.
THE mid-season break could be a big factor at the World Cup . Also, you can see weaknesses in every team so 3/1 on a new nation being added to the roll of honour isn’t a terrible price. By a new winner I mean one from the lowlands of Europe. I like both the Netherlands and Belgium at 14/1 and 22/1, but will plump for the latter as my outside chance.