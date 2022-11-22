Richie Kelleher returns as Glen Rovers boss

Richie Kelleher is set to be appointed as manager of the Glen Rovers senior hurling team for the second time.

Kelleher, who led the Glen to a first county SHC title in 26 years in 2015 and the retention of the title the following year, stepped down at the end of 2020, following the extra-time defeat to Blackrock in the county final.

Ian Lynam, who had been coach to the team during Kelleher’s time in charge, succeeded him and the club reached the final for the third straight season, losing out to Midleton, while Mark Kennefick was in charge in 2022 after Lynam opted to vacate the role.

Having finished second to Erin’s Own in their group in the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC, the Glen faced Newtownshandrum in the quarter-finals but, without the injured Patrick Horgan, they lost out by 1-23 to 0-23. Kennefick and his management team of Barry Hackett, Diarmuid O’Donovan, Donal Cronin and Shane Kennefick decided to step down in October.

The new management team is set to be ratified at the Glen's annual general meeting on December 16.

Tomás Mulcahy (third from left) and Ian Lynam (second from right) at the launch of Glen Rovers' sponsorship deal with Blackwater Motors. Both will be part of the club's management team for 2023.

Lynam, who previously led the Glen to the 2010 county final as manager before doing so again in 2021, will return along with another former boss – 1990 All-Ireland-winning captain Tomás Mulcahy, who was in charge when the club reached the semi-finals in 2008. Gavin Moylan, Ken Hackett and Dermot O’Callaghan will also act as selectors.

Another city side, Blackrock, remain on the search for a new manager after Clare native Louis Mulqueen departed following their recent win over Douglas in the RedFM Hurling Division 1 final.

The draws for the 2023 premier senior hurling championship will be made, along with those of the other grades under the jurisdiction of the county board, at convention on Sunday, December 11.