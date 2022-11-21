Tipp striker Cian Murphy will remain at Cork City for 2023

Cork City striker Cian Murphy has signed a new deal with the club for the 2023 season.

The forward, who hails from Tipperary, has scored 18 goals for the Rebel Army over the last two seasons.

He was a key part in the team that won the First Division title this year and promotion back to the top flight of Irish football.

He told the club’s media team: “I’m very pleased to have signed back again for next season. I have played a few games in the Premier Division, but I am really looking forward to having another crack at it.

"We have all worked very hard over the last couple of years to get this club back where it belongs, and we were all very pleased with how last season went.

“It was brilliant playing at Turner’s Cross last season with the crowds that were coming out every week to support us. I know they, like the players and staff, all wanted us back in the Premier Division, so we were delighted to be able to deliver that for them. I have no doubt that they will be out in force again next season, and can’t wait to be playing in front of them again in 2023."

ACADEMY GRADUATE

City boss Colin Healy added: “Cian has been brilliant for us over the last couple of years, so I am delighted that he has signed again for next season. He is another player who has come up through our academy and on into the first team, which is always really pleasing for us as a club.

"It’s a test now for him going back into the Premier Division, but I am sure it is one that he will relish.

He’s coming in off the back of two good seasons, so I have every confidence in him that he will embrace the challenge.”

Murphy is a graduate of the club’s academy and he made his senior debut as a substitute in a 5-1 win over Home Farm in the first round of the FAI Cup in 2018.

He made his league debut in a stalemate that October at Tallaght Stadium against Shamrock Rovers.

2022 was his breakthrough season as he developed a close partnership up front with Ruairi Keating.

One of his biggest contributions this season was scoring the only goal of the game at Wexford, and this made sure City kept up with Galway at the top of the table.

Murphy is the second player that has re-signed with City ahead of their return to the Premier Division.

Club captain Cian Coleman put pen to paper on a new deal at Turner’s Cross last week.